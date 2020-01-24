TELL IT SLANT Comes to the Hope Theatre, Islington

Tell It Slant comes to the Hope Theatre!

Dara and Vick have a history. Dara is the veteran press officer, Vick the rookie struggling through an uncomfortable first day. They thought the most complicated thing they would be facing was their own feelings and a tricky news story about cats, but a sudden crisis changes everything.

Emotions set to the side, they have no choice but to work together to deal with a raft of journalists. But how do they get the real story out when flashy lies are so much more attractive?

Tell It Slant was written without specifying a gender, and the actors playing Dara and Vick will alternate roles throughout the run, showing how the story and characters change, or don't, when one is a man and one is a woman.

A gender-switching, romantic black-comedy about fake news in a crisis.

Cast:

Cliodhna McCorley Dara/Vick

Joshua Jewkes Dara/Vick

Alia Sohail Sam

Vincent Shiels Alex

Creatives:

Director Erica Miller

Designer Constance Villemot

Lighting Designer Toby Smith

Sound Designer Frank David

The Merry Spinsters are theatre director Erica Miller and playwright Maev Mac Coille. The Merry Spinsters focus on stories of women making their way in the world. Tell It Slant is their first full production, but they have previously staged work for the Miniaturists, Women in Theatre festival, and their own Shorties event.

Maev is Irish and has been longlisted for the Verity Bargate, papatango and Bread and Roses playwriting awards, and completed The Abbey Theatre's New Playwrights and Criterion New Writers programmes. For her day job, she is a Communications Manager in the House of Commons.

Erica is English, of mixed BAME heritage, and studied theology and worked at Christie's before turning to directing. She has had work staged at the Bush, Pleasance and Arcola theatres.

The Hope Theatre

207 Upper Street

London N1 1RL

25/02/20 - 14/03/20

Box Office: 0333 666 3366

www.thehopetheatre.com





