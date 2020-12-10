TALKING HEADS Makes £293,000 Donation To The Theatre Artists' Fund

The international sales success of Alan Bennett's Talking Heads, made by Nicholas Hytner and Kevin Loader for BBC One this spring, has enabled its collective of writer, actors, directors, producer and heads of department to make their second substantial charity donation to help those most affected by Covid. A donation of £293,000 will be made next week to the Theatre Artists Fund (TAF) which recently launched a new fundraising campaign as the pandemic has lengthened.

"Thousands of theatre professionals in the UK are struggling. Many of them haven't been able to get help from the existing Government schemes, and the situation continues to worsen. They need help now." Sam Mendes, who spearheads TAF.

The series, a re-make of ten of the original Talking Heads plus two new ones, was made in April and May at Elstree with 2m social distancing at the invitation of Piers Wenger, BBC's Controller of Drama. Waiving their usual fees except for a single 'furlough' payment each of £2,500, the collective donated over £1million to NHS Charities Together this summer.

The individuals responsible for the charity donations are: Alan Bennett; actors - Jodie Comer, Monica Dolan, Martin Freeman, Tamsin Greig, Sarah Lancashire, Lesley Manville, Lucian Msamati, Maxine Peake, Rochenda Sandall, Kristin Scott Thomas, Imelda Staunton, Harriet Walter; directors - Marianne Elliott, Nadia Fall, Sarah Frankcom, Jeremy Herrin, Nicholas Hytner, Jonathan Kent, Josie Rourke; heads of department Simon Bowles, Naomi Donne, Jacqueline Durran, George Fenton, Zac Nicholson, Robert Sterne; producers - Steve Clark Hall, Kevin Loader, London Theatre Company, Wiggin LLP, Dinah Wood.

Talking Heads is a London Theatre Company production for BBC One produced by Nicholas Hytner and Kevin Loader.

Spearheaded by Sir Sam Mendes, Theatre Artists Fund was created to provide emergency support for theatre artists across the UK, in need of urgent and critical financial support due to the devastating impact of Covid-19 on the theatre sector.

Established in July 2020, its ambition is to provide short-term relief for thousands of theatre freelance professionals across the UK, and particularly those from under-represented groups disproportionately affected by the crisis.

"For those of us who can, it's more urgent than ever to continue to support the Theatre Artists Fund as the terrible predicament of our fellow professionals worsens. Throughout my career I've been surrounded by dedicated and creative colleagues who now find themselves unable to work and without a lifeline. This Fund is a vital resource for them, and couldn't be more necessary." Nicholas Hytner

"Hearing the individual stories of those for whom we have managed to provide short-term financial relief is a stark and moving reminder about why we created this fund in the first place. Their passion and refusal to give up has made us want to continue to push for more." Sam Mendes