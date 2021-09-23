Swipe Right Theatre Announces Soho Theatre Dates And UK Tour Of SCREAM PHONE

Swipe Right Theatre today announce the UK tour of Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019 musical hit Scream Phone written and performed by Natasha Granger (Melody) and Kerrie Thomason (Janice) with further cast to be announced. Directed by Tom Parry, the production opens at Soho Theatre on 29 October, with previews from 28 October, and runs until 30 October before embarking on a UK tour, visiting Birmingham, Guildford, Bristol, Bath, Leighton Buzzard, Cambridge and concluding in Brighton on 26 November.

Scream Phone

By Natasha Granger and Kerrie Thomason

Directed by Tom Parry; Arrangements and Music: Martin Higgins; Set Design: Casey Jay Andrews

Lighting Design: David Doyle

UK tour: 28 October - 26 November 2021

Press Night: 29 October, 9.15pm at Soho Theatre

It's 1989, the girls are having a sleepover and you're like, totally invited!

Pillow fights in their underwear, singing into hairbrushes, and gossiping about their crushes, what could possibly go wrong? As long as they don't answer the over-sized pink phone... dun dun DUUUN!

Based on the retro classic game Dream Phone, Scream Phone will take you on a killer journey back to the '80s with an infectious soundtrack.

Tom Parry directs. His theatre credits include The Reunion by Max and Ivan (Edinburgh Festival Fringe) and Don Rodolfo by Ciaran Dowd (Edinburgh Festival Fringe/Soho Theatre). As one third of the award-winning sketch group Pappys he wrote six Edinburgh shows, twice being nominated for the Edinburgh Comedy Award; and as a stand-up his credits include Yellow T Shirt (Edinburgh Festival Fringe - Best Newcomer nomination), which was also developed into BBC Radio 4's Fancy Dressed Life. As a writer, his television credits include Class Dismissed and Badults; and the upcoming film, Your Christmas Or Mine?.

Natasha Granger is co-writer and plays Melody. She is co-founder of Swipe Right Theatre; her credits for the company include 2 Become 1 (Edinburgh Festival Fringe/Brighton Fringe/King's Head Theatre). She is also co-founder of Anglo-Swiss theatre company, Theatre Fideri Fidera, where her credits include Ugg 'n' Ogg and the World's First Dogg, Pitschi: The Kitten with Dreams (Edinburgh Festival Fringe/UK tour), and Oskar's Amazing Adventure in the Snow (UK tour). Her other theatre credits include Don Rodolfo, The Wrestling and The Reunion (Edinburgh Festival Fringe).

Kerrie Thomason is co-writer and plays Janice. She is co-founder of Swipe Right Theatre, her credits for the company include 2 Become 1 (Edinburgh Festival Fringe/Brighton Fringe/King's Head Theatre). Her stage credits include Single White Slut (Edinburgh Festival Fringe/UK tour/Duchess Theatre/The Melbourne Comedy Festival), and Max & Ivan: Prom Night and Hamlet (Edinburgh Festival Fringe). Thomason also volunteers for Scene And Heard, a theatre based children's charity.

Tour Dates:

Soho Theatre

28 - 30 October 2021

Press Night: 29 October at 9.15pm

Box Office: 020 7478 0100 / www.sohotheatre.com

Old Joint Stock, Birmingham

3 - 6 November 2021

Box Office: 0121 200 1892 / www.oldjointstock.co.uk

Yvonne Arnaud Guildford - The Mill Studio

10 November 2021

Box Office: 01483 44 00 00 / www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

The Wardrobe Theatre, Bristol

11 - 12 November 2021

Box Office: 0117 902 0344 / www.thewardrobetheatre.com

The Rondo Theatre, Bath

13 November 2021

Box Office: 0333 666 3366 / www.rondotheatre.co.uk

Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre

17 November 2021

Box Office: www.centralbedfordshire.ticketsolve.com/shows

Town and Gown Theatre, Cambridge

18 - 20 November 2021

Box Office: 01223 309796 / www.townandgown.co.uk

Komedia, Brighton

26 November 2021

Box Office: 01273 647100 / www.komedia.co.uk/brighton