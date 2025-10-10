Storyhouse Will Premiere New Version of MRS. DALLOWAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new reimagining of Virginia Woolf's Mrs Dalloway is set to receive its world premiere at Storyhouse next spring. The production will be staged at the Chester venue from Friday, 29 May to Saturday, 6 June 2026 before embarking on a UK tour which will be announced soon

Tickets are now on sale starting from £18 for Storyhouse Members.

The immersive new stage version of Woolf's classic novel has been co-created by award-winning director Jen Heyes and Olivier Award-winning writer and performer Kit Green who also embodies the lead role and a host of other unforgettable characters in this bold, contemporary reimagining.

Over the course of one extraordinary day, lives intertwine. Memory, identity and loss collide and at the centre stands Clarissa Dalloway; vivacious, complex, unforgettable.

Funny and moving, Mrs Dalloway is a vibrant celebration of life, love, survival and the moments that make us who we are.

Mrs Dalloway is a co-production between Storyhouse, Harlow Playhouse and CutToTheChase Productions.

Jen Heyes is known for a cinematic approach to theatre, crafting productions that combine striking visuals, emotional depth, and distinctive storytelling. Her work has been recognized internationally across stage and screen. Her production of London Artists Projects' Truth to Power Café has toured worldwide, including a US premiere at Lincoln Center, New York, earning accolades such as ONComm Awards Finalist (Innovation) and Winner at the Adelaide Fringe Festival 2024.

Co-creator, and director Jen Heyes said: “With Mrs Dalloway, I wanted to capture the daring, radical energy at the heart of Virginia Woolf's novel and make it vividly alive for today.

“Collaborating with the absolutely phenomenal Kit Green and the inspiring team at Storyhouse, we've created a unique hybrid production that bursts with drama, life, uplifting music, laughter, and reflection – a sensory world that pulls audiences straight into Clarissa's party.

“It's entertaining, visually exciting, emotionally charged, and deeply human. A Mrs Dalloway that speaks to the questions, joys, and struggles of our times.”

As writer and director, Jen's reimagining of HEDDA (after Ibsen), starring David Hoyle, was an ONComm Awards nominee in 2022, showcasing her bold and innovative vision across live and digital platforms. Heyes has also directed the acclaimed Epstein: The Man Who Made The Beatles, starring Andrew Lancel, in Liverpool and the West End; the sell-out Blood Wedding at Liverpool Playhouse; and Tony Teardrop by multi-award-winning writer Esther Wilson.

Kit Green is an artist whose work covers theatre, music, cabaret, comedy and broadcast. Among many other awards, Kit won an Olivier, and this year was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the National Film Awards for playing Tinkerbell in Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare.

A founder member of the Duckie collective, Kit has worked extensively on BBC Radio 4 while TV comedy creations include Nashville legend Tina C and Artificial Hip Hop star Ida Barr. Kit is also the creator of many ‘experiential entertainments' including Prurience, Office Party, VIP, Music Hall Monster and The Home, about residential care homes for the elderly, from which came The Digital Home (thedigitalhome.com). In 2024, she created Legacy 6, (legacy-6.com) a place for digital memorialisation.

Current and recent work includes The Faggots and Their Friends Between Revolutions, a contemporary classical piece by Ted Huffman and Philip Venables which has toured extensively and will conclude with a landmark season at New York's The Park Avenue Armoury later this year; Sex Strike – a modern retelling of Aristophanes' Lysistrata; Entertain Us, a hybrid memoir/novel about life as a TV music producer in the early 90s, and The Law of Mayhem, playing trans icon Roberta Cowell in Tabby Lamb's new play.

Kit's second solo album of original songs, Four Letter Words – the follow up to the 2023 album Always Here, is being released this month and is a collaboration with astonishing classical musician Yshani Perinpanayagam and will be available through all streaming services.

Suzie Henderson, Creative Director at Storyhouse said: “We are thrilled to premiere this bold new production of Mrs Dalloway following its development at Storyhouse over the last couple of years. It is a privilege to collaborate with Harlow Playhouse and CuTToTheChase Productions, alongside the brilliant creative team of Jen Heyes and Kit Green.

"Together, we are bringing Virginia Woolf's masterpiece to the stage in a fresh and exciting way that will speak directly to audiences today. We can't wait to share it with our community in Chester and beyond.”