Storyhouse Will Host Elders Festival This Month

Storyhouse is set to host a FREE festival this autumn, celebrating Chester’s older residents. Storyhouse Elders will take place at the Hunter Street venue from 14-18 October, with a programme created by and for Chester’s older community members.

The festival, developed in collaboration with the Elders Focus Group and Storyhouse, will feature five days of diverse activities including art, film, singing, dance, workshops and wellness panels. These events are designed to celebrate ageing creatively, and offer opportunities for engagement and connection.

Festival attendees are also invited to join some of Storyhouse’s regular free activities, such as book clubs, board games, and "chatter and natter" events which happen on a weekly basis.

The festival will kick off on Monday, 14 October, with a launch event in Storyhouse's main space, The Kitchen. The event will be hosted by actors Mark Croasdale and Tom Guest, featuring an hour of singing and comedy.

Throughout the week, an artist will be stationed at Storyhouse, so festivalgoers can contribute to a collaborative visual art project. On Monday afternoon in the Garret Theatre, a photographer will be available to take portraits, with props and costumes provided, and a makeup artist on hand to celebrate individual expressions of age.

Workshops on 15 October will offer participants the chance to explore poetry, short story writing, and learn Makaton. The same day will also feature a shared reading session, offering a rare opportunity for connection through literature.

On 16 October, the festival will include two walking tours: one focused on Chester’s heritage sites and another centred on photography.

A panel discussion on wellness, fitness, and nutrition in later life will take place on 17 October, featuring experts in the field.

Performance is a key element of the programme, with an open mic afternoon, choral performances by the iconic Rock Choir and a mind games lecture by magician Peter Turner on the bill, programmed by Chester U3A. Storyhouse’s cinema will also screen the film The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, starring Judi Dench.

Suzie Henderson, Creative Director at Storyhouse,said:

“This festival is all about connection. It’s a chance for older people to come out, meet others, and engage in something new. At previous festival we’ve seen many who arrive as strangers leave with new friends, and that’s what makes Storyhouse Elders so special. It’s not just about the activities; it’s about creating a welcoming space where lasting friendships can form.”

All events are free, find out more at storyhouse.com





