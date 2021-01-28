Statement of Historical Significance on Streatham Hill Theatre Released, Giving a Look Inside the Dormant Building

The Statement of Historical Significance on Streatham Hill Theatre has been produced by Aedas Arts Team, a world leading architecture and design practice for The Friends of Streatham Hill Theatre. It has been completed with support from 440 crowdfunders, the Mayor of London, Lambeth Council and the Theatres Trust.

It has been prepared to assist and inform the Friends of Streatham Hill Theatre as they look to secure a viable future for the building, and is the first output of their 2020 crowdfund campaign. This will also see a viability study and economic impact assessment on the use of the building published later in the year.

The statement includes over 70 pages of detailed analysis that will help inform decisions on the impact of any proposals put forward for the building. It also includes a list of over 80 world-famous stars and companies that performed at the theatre.

Today Akram Khan , leading choreographer and dancer, becomes the 10th Patron of the Friends of Streatham Hill Theatre's campaign to save the building for public use. He joins a list of Patrons that includes the likes of Samira Ahmed, Paul Merton and Sir Mark Rylance

David Harvey , Chair, Friends of Streatham Hill Theatre:"This statement shows there are huge cultural and heritage benefits to be unlocked if Streatham Hill Theatre was to be brought back into use. There would clearly be wide-ranging benefits to the local economy and community from reviving this magnificent theatre to support arts and culture for years to come."

Akram Khan , MBE, Dancer, Choreographer & Director, Akram Khan Company:"Streatham Hill Theatre has such an amazing history of dance - to think that the likes of Margot Fonteyn Anton Dolin and Michael Somes all performed there! It would be so wonderful to be able to light up its stage again with the world of contemporary dance and other dance genres."

Sonia Winifred, Cabinet Member for Equalities and Culture, London Borough of Lambeth:"Streatham Hill Theatre is an important local asset that we want to see working for our community, as part of our commitment to preserving our heritage and culture in our diverse borough for future generations.

"The Council has been pleased to be able to support the Friends in their efforts to explore the potential for a more productive use of the former theatre.

"In a very practical way, production of a historical statement of significance will help everyone better understand the extent and limits of the potential for adaptation of this Grade II listed building, and inform considerations of the options for a sustainable and viable future and how that might be arrived at, which ultimately is our shared goal. I look forward to engaging with the Friends' forthcoming Viability Study."

Claire Appleby, Architecture Adviser, Theatres Trust:"Theatres Trust has long considered Streatham Hill Theatre to be one of London's most lavish 'sleeping beauties' and it would be fantastic to see it rejuvenated. It has the potential to be a real asset and contribute to the regeneration to Streatham High Street. However, the project still has a long way to go and for now it remains on our Theatres at Risk list."

Key quotes from the Statement of Historical Significance:

"The Streatham Hill Theatre is significant on a number of levels: its place in the work of the original architect W.G.R Sprague; being a rare example of interwar suburban theatre buildings; its aesthetic completeness, quality and scale - and its role in the collective cultural memory of its local community."

"At 2,523 seats (23 seats more than the London Coliseum) the theatre was one of the largest theatres in Britain - larger than the London Palladium."

"It has not suffered the ad-hoc and piecemeal additions and alterations that often diminish theatres of this vintage that have had changes of use during their lifetime."

"The statement of historical significance will underpin a potential future design and access statement to support both longer term or meanwhile uses."