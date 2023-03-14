Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stage Directors UK Will Offer Two Stage Directors The Opportunity To Train In Directing For TV

The scheme is open exclusively to full (non-student) members of SDUK; new members who join SDUK before 17 April are eligible

Mar. 14, 2023  

Stage Directors UK Will Offer Two Stage Directors The Opportunity To Train In Directing For TV

Stage Directors UK (SDUK) in association with Directors UK, ScreenSkills and Lime Pictures will offer two stage directors the opportunity to train in directing for TV. The directors will then go on to direct an episode each of Hollyoaks.

This scheme is generously supported by the David Fraser and Andrea Wonfor Bursary. This unique opportunity is designed to help freelance stage directors' careers become more resilient, to expand and challenge creativity while gaining their first television directing credit. This experience will take participants to new and exciting creative heights, while providing practical experience and a TV directing credit, which will help them to move forward. Four shortlisted candidates will spend a day on the Hollyoaks set training, shooting and editing a scene. Two successful candidates will then receive full training and go on to direct their first episode of narrative television.

The scheme is open exclusively to full (non-student) members of SDUK; new members who join SDUK before 17 April are eligible. All training is free, and expenses will be covered; the two successful candidates will be paid for directing their episode. Applications open on Monday the 13th of March and close on Monday the 17th of April at 5pm. To apply, log into the SDUK members' area and scroll down to the 'Special Programmes' box.



BROWN GIRLS TO IT TOO Returns To Soho Theatre This Spring Photo
BROWN GIRLS TO IT TOO Returns To Soho Theatre This Spring
BBC Sounds' Brown Girls Do It Too the award-winning podcast from Poppy Jay and Rubina Pabani explores the messy realities, fantasies and sexpectations of British Asian women, navigating life and relationships along the way.  
Lobster Frock Theatre Collaborates With The Local Community On BLUEPRINTS MUSEUM Project Photo
Lobster Frock Theatre Collaborates With The Local Community On BLUEPRINTS MUSEUM Project
Tackling the themes of ageing, isolation and loneliness, Lobster Frock theatre company, in collaboration with The Albany and Age UK, presents Blueprints Museum at MOCA London in Peckham from Wednesday 15 until Saturday 18 March 2023.   
Video: Ruby Joyce Releases Boy Pitch Photo
Video: Ruby Joyce Releases 'Boy Pitch'
Listen to Ruby Joyce's 'Boy Pitch' now!
New Vic Theatre, New Earth Theatre and Tiata Fahodzi to Provide Opportunities for Emerging Photo
New Vic Theatre, New Earth Theatre and Tiata Fahodzi to Provide Opportunities for Emerging and Entry-Level Theatre Personnel
Kiln Sparks, a new one-week course as part of the New Vic Theatre's Kiln Network development programme in association with New Earth Theatre and tiata fahodzi, will provide an opportunity for emerging and entry-level theatre personnel from under-represented groups to get experience working in-the-round at Staffordshire's New Vic Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You


BROWN GIRLS TO IT TOO Returns To Soho Theatre This SpringBROWN GIRLS TO IT TOO Returns To Soho Theatre This Spring
March 17, 2023

BBC Sounds' Brown Girls Do It Too the award-winning podcast from Poppy Jay and Rubina Pabani explores the messy realities, fantasies and sexpectations of British Asian women, navigating life and relationships along the way.  
Lobster Frock Theatre Collaborates With The Local Community On BLUEPRINTS MUSEUM ProjectLobster Frock Theatre Collaborates With The Local Community On BLUEPRINTS MUSEUM Project
March 17, 2023

Tackling the themes of ageing, isolation and loneliness, Lobster Frock theatre company, in collaboration with The Albany and Age UK, presents Blueprints Museum at MOCA London in Peckham from Wednesday 15 until Saturday 18 March 2023.   
Video: Ruby Joyce Releases 'Boy Pitch'Video: Ruby Joyce Releases 'Boy Pitch'
March 17, 2023

Listen to Ruby Joyce's 'Boy Pitch' now!
New Vic Theatre, New Earth Theatre and Tiata Fahodzi to Provide Opportunities for Emerging and Entry-Level Theatre PersonnelNew Vic Theatre, New Earth Theatre and Tiata Fahodzi to Provide Opportunities for Emerging and Entry-Level Theatre Personnel
March 17, 2023

Kiln Sparks, a new one-week course as part of the New Vic Theatre's Kiln Network development programme in association with New Earth Theatre and tiata fahodzi, will provide an opportunity for emerging and entry-level theatre personnel from under-represented groups to get experience working in-the-round at Staffordshire's New Vic Theatre.
CINDERELLA Comes to Storyhouse This Christmas SeasonCINDERELLA Comes to Storyhouse This Christmas Season
March 17, 2023

The most beloved fairytale of them all will enchant family audiences at Storyhouse this Christmas – oh yes it will!  Cinderella comes to the Storyhouse stage from Friday 1 December to Saturday 6 January 2024 in an unmissable new adaptation. 
share