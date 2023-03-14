Stage Directors UK Will Offer Two Stage Directors The Opportunity To Train In Directing For TV

Stage Directors UK (SDUK) in association with Directors UK, ScreenSkills and Lime Pictures will offer two stage directors the opportunity to train in directing for TV. The directors will then go on to direct an episode each of Hollyoaks.

This scheme is generously supported by the David Fraser and Andrea Wonfor Bursary. This unique opportunity is designed to help freelance stage directors' careers become more resilient, to expand and challenge creativity while gaining their first television directing credit. This experience will take participants to new and exciting creative heights, while providing practical experience and a TV directing credit, which will help them to move forward. Four shortlisted candidates will spend a day on the Hollyoaks set training, shooting and editing a scene. Two successful candidates will then receive full training and go on to direct their first episode of narrative television.

The scheme is open exclusively to full (non-student) members of SDUK; new members who join SDUK before 17 April are eligible. All training is free, and expenses will be covered; the two successful candidates will be paid for directing their episode. Applications open on Monday the 13th of March and close on Monday the 17th of April at 5pm. To apply, log into the SDUK members' area and scroll down to the 'Special Programmes' box.