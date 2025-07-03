Sophie Ellis-Bextor Sets Record Store Tour for New Album 'Perimenopop'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sophie Ellis-Bextor has announced a series of in-store signings and performances across the UK the week of her 8th studio album release, ‘Perimenopop’, on 12th September via Decca.

Following her headline album launch show at London’s KOKO on 8th September, the record store tour will commence in Manchester on 9th September, with further events in Liverpool, Southampton, Oxford, Birmingham, Coventry, Nantwich, Brighton and Kingston. There will also be a special Q&A with Sophie at London’s HMV Oxford Street on 13th September. Full dates with details of each event are listed below and tickets are available here, with Liverpool and Kingston shows on sale at 10am tomorrow.

With a musical career that spans over 25 25-years, Ellis-Bextor has achieved five top 10 albums and eight top 10 singles. With hits including ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’, ‘Take Me Home’, ‘Get Over You’, ‘Heartbreak (Make Me a Dancer)’ and many more. Most recently, after featuring in the final scene of Emerald Fennell’s film ‘Saltburn’, Sophie’s 2001 hit ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ saw a huge resurgence, charting at #2 in the UK Singles Chart and #58 In the Billboard Top 100, with the song reaching over 13 billion global streams across all streaming and social platforms. It was the 16th biggest song of 2024 and the biggest song of 2024 for a British female artist and she performed the track in New York’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Sophie has recently toured sold-out headline shows across Europe and the US, supported Take That, Nile Rodgers and The Human League, and appeared at festivals across the world, including performing with Peggy Gou during her set at Glastonbury last year, following her own set on the legendary Pyramid Stage in 2023. She embarked on her biggest ever UK headline tour to date in May and June, taking in 16-cities in total, including a sold-out headline show at London’s Royal Albert Hall. She will head out on a headline European tour in September and October. Full tour dates are below.

Record Store Tour Dates

September:

Tuesday 9th – Manchester, HMV*

Tuesday 9th – Liverpool, The Dome, Jacaranda**

Wednesday 10th – Southampton, Vinilo*

Thursday 11th – Oxford, O2 Academy, Truck Store**

Saturday 13th – London, Oxford Street, HMV*

Sunday 14th – Birmingham, The Vault, HMV*

Sunday 14th – Coventry, Empire, HMV**

Monday 15th – Nantwich, Applestump*

Sept 15th – Brighton, Chalk, HMV**

Sept 16th – Kingston, Venue TBA, Banquet**

*Signing Events (Q&A - Oxford Street only)

**Performances

Headline Tour

September 2025:

Mon 8th – London – KOKO *album launch show*

Mon 22nd – Milan – Fabrique

Tues 23rd – Zurich – Volkhaus

Thurs 25th – Paris – Salle Pleyel

Fri 26th – Amsterdam – Paradiso

Sat 27th – Nijmegen – Dornroosje

Mon 29th – Brussels – Ancienne Belgique

Tues 30th – Cologne – Live Music Hall

October 2025:

Wed 1st – Hamburg – Mojo Club

Fri 3rd – Copenhagen – Poolen

Sat 4th – Stockholm – Fållan

Sun 5th – Oslo – Sentrum Scene

Tues 7th – Berlin – Astra Kulturhaus

Thurs 9th – Warsaw – Progresja

Sophie released her 7th studio album ‘HANA’ in 2023, which charted at #8 in the UK albums chart, giving Sophie her 5th Top 10 record, and was the third in a trilogy of records made with long-time collaborator and friend Ed Harcourt. Following her Kitchen Disco parties shared on Instagram over lockdown, Sophie released two albums, ‘Songs from the Kitchen Disco’ and ‘Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Kitchen Disco: Live from the London Palladium’, which followed her sold out Kitchen Disco live tour, which she continued in 2023 with her Christmas Kitchen Disco tour.

Alongside music, Sophie has also released her first book ‘Spinning Plates’, is in her 15th series of the podcast of the same name, and has released her first cookbook ‘Love. Food. Family: Recipes from the Kitchen Disco’ with her husband and The Feeling bassist Richard Jones and has a weekly show ‘Sophie’s Ellis-Bextor’s Kitchen Disco’ on BBC Radio 2. Sophie also completed an impressive 24-hour Danceathon for Children in Need in November 2021 where she raised over £1M.