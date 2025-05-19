Sketch Comedy Duo To Take Edinburgh Back To The Roaring 20's In THE BURTON BROTHERS: 1925.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Burton Brothers and Interactive Theatre International will present The Burton Brothers: 1925, running 16:20 30 Jul - 24 Aug (60 min) at Assembly George Square, The Crate.

The year is 1925. The world is born anew in the aftermath of the Great War, the "Jazz Age" is in full swing, and the Burton Brothers have come to the Fringe to do a silly sketch comedy show. Button up your glad rags and feast your peepers on this petting pantry! It's the only sketch comedy show set entirely in the year 1925!

The Burton Brothers return with their fourth original sketch comedy show - now in Technicolor! With big band jazz numbers, golden age Hollywood tropes and the stopgap between World Wars - it's a decade rich in material ready to be parodied and portrayed in the modern medium of sketch comedy.

1925 is an absurdist sketch comedy show that explores many of the now classic facets of the decade. Things like the prohibition, military pomp, song and dance men and the golden age of Hollywood. These may all sound like old fashioned ideas but The Burton Brothers draw clear parallels between today and one hundred years ago.

Through period appropriate sketch comedy, The Burton Brothers: 1925 reflects back many of the pitfalls of today's modern society. Using the lens of history the Brothers show that perhaps we've not progressed as much as we might think over the last 100 years. Turns out the 1920's isn't that different from the 2020's.

The Burton Brothers are a Melbourne-based comedy duo featuring real-life brothers Josh Burton (Signor Baffo, Dizney in Drag, Impromptunes) and Tom Burton (Talkie Time with Jackie Lime). Both are currently ensemble cast members at The Improv Conspiracy Theatre in Melbourne where they regularly teach, write and perform sketch, improv and musical comedy.

1925 is the fourth original musical sketch comedy show written and performed by Josh and Tom Burton and expertly directed by Tiana Hogben (Thank God You're Here), their comedy recipe delivers.

