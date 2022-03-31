Sita Mcintosh Appointed Chair Of Kiln Theatre

Kiln Theatre today announces the appointment of Sita McIntosh as Chair. McIntosh was a previous Trustee of Kiln Theatre and will be joining the current Board of Directors: Moyra McGarth Brown, Nicholas Basden, Dominic Cooke CBE, Karen Napier, Shrina Shah and Christopher Yu. Also joining Kiln Theatre as a new Trustee is Louis Charalambous.

Sita McIntosh said today "I'm thrilled to have been appointed chair of the board at Kiln, it's a huge honour and privilege. My affection for the building goes back more than three decades when I used to watch shows there by The Market Theatre of Johannesburg, Black Theatre Co-Operative and Talawa Theatre Company amongst others. It has always paved the way for diversity and inclusion and under the direction of Indhu and Daisy I look forward to leading the board as it continues to do so."

Artistic Director Indhu Rubasingham added, "Sita has always been a brilliant Trustee and avid supporter of the organisation, and takes over as Chair at a crucial and exhilarating time, following the reopening season post-pandemic. She has an extraordinary wealth of knowledge, a commercial mind and great experience. All this and her enthusiasm will help us move into the next chapter of this theatre, securing its future, whilst allowing us to push boundaries and take risks. I'm also thrilled that Louis Charalambous has also joined the board, bringing a unique set of skills and experience which will be hugely beneficial to the organisation."

Louis Charalambous commented that "becoming a trustee of Kiln Theatre is a special privilege and I hope to contribute to its ever-increasing success."

Sita McIntosh recently stepped down as COO of the UK's leading theatre website, WhatsOnStage after seven and a half years to set herself up as a freelance consultant specialising in audience development and diversification. She is currently working with Sonia Friedman Productions on the Aaron Sorkin adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird at the Gielgud Theatre. Previously she has worked at Ticketmaster and See Tickets heading up their respective Theatre and Arts Divisions.

In addition, she has just completed two terms as Chair of the Board of Trustees for Tonic Theatre where she initiated the Tonic Awards in 2017 to recognise and celebrate the achievements of women in theatre. She also sits on the boards of Curve Theatre in Leicester and HOME in Manchester.

Louis Charalambous is a leading media lawyer at Simons Muirhead Burton in Soho. He has been involved with many of the most high-profile libel, privacy and journalist rights' cases in the last few years. He is also an aspiring author and, through Speakers for Schools, gives regular talks to state school students.

His interest in theatre goes back to his teenage years when he was a member of Theatro Technis in King's Cross, a Cypriot community theatre company, acting in two productions. He is interested in helping increase access to the theatre among the many ethnic communities in Brent.