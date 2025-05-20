Sir Bob Geldof and More Take Part in Wilko Johnson play at Leicester Square Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Some of the biggest names in rock and roll will be taking to the stage in Wilko: Love and Death and Rock and Roll when the show opens at the Leicester Square Theatre on 3rd July.

Sir Bob Geldof (Boomtown Rats), Norman Watt-Roy (Ian Dury and the Blockheads, the Wilko Johnson band), Steve “West” Weston (The Roger Daltrey band), Dennis Greaves and Mark Feltham (Nine Below Zero), Sid Griffin (The Long Ryders), Ben Harding (Senseless Things, Three Colours Red, Thee Faction), guitarists and singer songwriters John Otway and Wreckless Eric, actor comedian Kevin Eldon (Nighty Night, Game of Thrones), festival rock legends The Informers, cult rockabilly guitarist James Oliver and Wilko’s son Simon Johnson, guitarist with punk blues band Eight Rounds Rapid, will join the cast for the encore on different nights in this biographic play with live music that celebrates the life of music legend Wilko Johnson.

A name that resonates with rock music enthusiasts and beyond, Wilko Johnson, the iconic rock star and co-founder of legendary band Dr Feelgood, was told he had one year to live in 2012. Refusing all treatment, he decided to spend his last months living meaningfully: seeing the people, places and things which meant most to him during his remarkable life… until a miracle happened. Delving deep into the life and times of this rock ‘n’ roll maverick, from his time with Dr Feelgood and Ian Dury and the Blockheads as one of the godfathers of the punk movement, to his acting career in Game of Thrones, the play blends live music, storytelling, and words from the Canvey Island legend himself, in a lesson in how to live life to the fullest.

2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the band’s groundbreaking debut album Down by the Jetty. The album has been hailed as a major influence by rock legends including Paul Weller, Bob Geldof, and the Ramones. Other iconic artists - such as John Lydon of the Sex Pistols, Suggs from Madness, and members of Echo and the Bunnymen - have also credited the band with shaping their sound.

Jonathan Maitland said, ‘We can’t wait to see our fantastic guest stars performing with our cast in the West End. We did it once, during our sold out run at Southwark, and it blew the roof off: it was the most memorable night I’ve ever had in a theatre. So, this time round, we are inviting guest stars to play with us after every show. And it will be amazing. When Sir Bob Geldof said that “without Dr. Feelgood, there would be no Boomtown Rats” he was talking for a generation of musicians and rockstars. And I’m pleased to say we have many more brilliant - and surprising-guests lined up… All will be revealed, in due course…’

Wilko: Love and Death and Rock and Roll originated at Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch in 2024 and transferred to the Southwark Playhouse earlier this year for its London premiere. The show is produced by Jetty Productions Ltd in Association with Canvey Rock and Cahoots Theatre Company and is written by Jonathan Maitland’s (The Interview, An Audience With Jimmy Saville). The cast is made up of Georgina Fairbanks, Georgina Field, Jon House, David John and Johnson Willis as Wilko. A substantial portion of the profits from the run will be donated to the Teenage Cancer Trust which was one of Wilko’s chosen charities while he was alive.

