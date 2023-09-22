Seven Dials Playhouse Partner With 56 Dean Street to Provide Free Sexual Health Services

Seven Dials Playhouse and Hive North are partnering with award-winning NHS sexual health service, 56 Dean Street, to amplify the important messages in upcoming production Jock Night. These include dismantling stigma around HIV, promoting the important Undetectable=Untransmittable (u=u) message, educating people on sexual health and PrEP, and promoting taking charge of one’s own sexual health.

On Wednesday 11th October, prior to the matinee performance of Jock Night, from 12pm-2:30pm, the team from 56 Dean Street will offer free sexual health advice as well as on-site sexual health screenings at Seven Dials Playhouse. The service is open to everyone, not only those who hold a ticket to Jock Night, which will include rapid HIV testing, routine sexual health screenings, vaccinations as well as information on PrEP. Rapid sexual health screenings will take place in a private studio at Seven Dials Playhouse and experienced staff from 56 Dean Street will be on-hand throughout the service to ensure those availing of it feel comfortable, safe and secure.

Adam Zane’s Jock Night is a raw, hilarious, and provocative comedy drama about contemporary gay life, love, and relationships. Produced in association with Seven Dials Playhouse, Jock Night explores the vibrant, world-famous Gay Village in Manchester, and highlights thought-provoking issues in the LGBTQ+ community through the lens of comedy and compassion.

56 Dean Street is recognised internationally as Europe’s largest sexual health, contraception, and HIV care clinic, supporting the LGBTQ+ community and their needs. Jock Night explores these issues within the play, particularly relating to those experienced by men who have sex with men, including using appropriate language when discussing living with HIV; exploring groundbreaking advancements in HIV-related healthcare; Undetectable=Untransmittable (u=u); as well as providing an understanding of the cultural context of the piece, of which chemsex forms an integral part.

Amanda Davey, Chief Executive for Seven Dials Playhouse comments, We are honoured to join Hive North in delivering this vital partnership alongside 56 Dean Street. Sexual health awareness along with the advancements in practice underscores Jock Night and it is crucial that Seven Dials Playhouse responds to further enable audiences to understand the world of the play. This partnership with 56 Dean Street marks the first time rapid sexual health screenings will take place in our venue, but hopefully not the last. We want to reach as many people as possible and the service is open and available to all, not just Jock Night ticket holders. As a theatre/arts organisation, we want to support the community; to be able to provide a safe space for testing/screenings feels like an important step.

Mike Lee from Hive North says, We couldn't be more thrilled about our partnership with 56 Dean Street; this collaboration isn't just about theatre, it's about our community and empowerment. Jock Night explores the diverse facets of contemporary gay life, and the partnership with 56 Dean Street aligns perfectly with our mission. Together we want to foster a culture of proactive care and create a safe space for everyone to ultimately reduce the stigma around sexual health.

A spokesperson of 56 Dean Street comments, 56 Dean Street is excited to be collaborating with Seven Dials Playhouse and Jock Night, offering our sexual health and HIV services on 11th October at 12pm. With our offices around the corner in the heart of Soho, we are committed to bringing our services into the community and hope that we can continue to collaborate to provide safe and convenient advice and support to all.