Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre Celebrates its 70th Birthday in 2025

Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre will celebrate its 70th birthday in 2025 with a year of entertainment including adaptations of Shakespeare and a much-loved classic novel, the first ever in-the-round production of Noises Off, the 91st play by the theatre’s Director Emeritus, Alan Ayckbourn , and a sparkling Christmas show.

The year kicks off with a new adaptation of Love’s Labour’s Lost by Elizabeth Godber and Nick Lane – the pair’s adaptation of The Comedy of Errors in 2023 played to packed houses at both the SJT and at co-producer, Shakespeare North Playhouse. Shakespeare's riotous comedy is brought to life in the nineties, featuring belting musical numbers in the era of boy bands and Girl Power. Directed by Paul Robinson , Love’s Labour’s Lost (more or less) can be seen at the SJT from 27 March to 19 April.

It’s followed by Jane Austen ’s Pride and Prejudice, adapted by award-winning playwright Kate Hamill , in a co-production with the Octagon Theatre Bolton and Theatre by the Lake in Keswick. It’s at the SJT from 3 to 26 July. When it comes to the subject of marriage, headstrong Lizzy Bennet is determined to resist the mounting pressures and expectations from society. But can she resist love, especially when the infuriatingly intriguing Mr Darcy keeps popping up at every turn?! With sharp humour and sparkling dialogue, this witty stage adaptation brings to life the classic story of love, misunderstandings, and second chances (with plenty of music and dancing). Directed by the Octagon Theatre Bolton’s Artistic Director Lotte Wakeham , this is a UK premiere production.

Michael Frayn ’s classic farce, Noises Off, is the SJT’s third show of the year, playing from 9 August to 6 September. One of the funniest British comedies ever written, it’s a hilarious and heartfelt tribute to the unpredictability of life in the theatre, and follows the on- and off-stage antics of a touring theatre company as they stumble their way through the fictional farce, Nothing On. Across three acts we witness the shambolic final rehearsals, a disastrous matinee seen entirely from backstage, and a brilliantly catastrophic final performance. Relishing the challenge of directing the first ever in-the-round production of this comedy masterpiece is the SJT’s Artistic Director, Paul Robinson

Earth Angel (13 September to 11 October) is the 91st play from the SJT’s Director Emeritus Alan Ayckbourn and will be directed by the author. Gerald recently lost his wife of many years. Amy was the light of his life, almost heaven-sent. It’s tricky thinking about life without her but he’s trying his best to put a brave face on things, accepting help from fussy neighbours and muddling along as best he can. Then a mysterious stranger turns up at Amy’s wake. He seems like a nice enough chap, washing the dishes and offering to do a shop for Gerald: but is he all that he appears?

Christmas 2025 brings Sleeping Beauty to the SJT (28 November to 28 December), created by the same team as last year’s UK Theatre Award-winning Beauty and the Beast and this year’s Aladdin. Have you ever had one of those dreams? Where you’re running but you can’t get anywhere? Or that one when you’ve got to do a speech but you can’t remember anything? And you’ve got no trousers on? What about the dream where you’re a child and you get cursed by a wicked fairy to prick your finger on your eleventh Christmas Eve and fall asleep for 100 years? Sleeping Beauty is adapted by Nick Lane from an original story by Charles Perrault

2025 will also bring two special fundraising events to the SJT – on Sunday 13 July, a celebration of the theatre’s 70th birthday: Circle of Love, the very first play presented at its first home, the Library Theatre, opened on 14 July 1955.

And in September, we’ll once again be presenting a weekend-long event celebrating our Director Emeritus Alan Ayckbourn . Actors, Audiences and Ayckbourn (26 to 28 September) will include a rehearsed reading of a previously unheard play by the author, Men, Meals and Me, plus a talk by Alan’s Archivist, Simon Murgatroyd, and the chance to hear from some of the renowned writer’s favourite actors – more information on both fundraisers coming soon!

And finally, the theatre’s Creative Engagement team are busy preparing for three great shows from our talented youth groups next year. The Youth Arts Festival brings together the SJT Drama Club and Youth Theatre to perform Mystery at the Museum (12 and 13 February). Things have been going missing at the Museum! The woolly mammoth has wandered off, the Grecian urns are nowhere to be seen, and King Tut’s beard is a thing of the past. Join Detective Davies and his assistant Archie to get to the bottom of it all.

Education, Education, Education (11 to 15 March) is the second production from the SJT’s Young Company, and is love letter to schools. It’s May 1997. Tony Blair has just won the election, Katrina and the Waves have just won Eurovision. Britain is the coolest place in the world…

And three Youth Theatre groups will collaborate on David Wood ’s musical adaptation of Edward Lear’s classic poem. The Owl and the Pussycat went to see (29 to 31 May) is a magical adventure for all the family, featuring familiar characters including the Plum Pudding Flea and the Turkey.

Paul Robinson , Artistic Director at the SJT, says: “We can’t wait to get started on our programme for 2025 – it’s going to be inspiring, thought-provoking and above all, lots of fun! There's UK premieres and in-the-round firsts as well as the next instalment of our updated Shakespeares – and, of course, another play from the world's most prolific living playwright!”

Tickets for all the shows (except Love’s Labour’s Lost (more or less), which is already on sale) go on sale to members of the Circle, the SJT’s membership scheme, from 10am on Wednesday 13 November and on general sale from 10am on Wednesday 20 November.

