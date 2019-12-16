SUNNY AFTERNOON Will Return to Theatre Royal Brighton For Second UK Tour

Sonia Friedman Productions and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions have announced that the multi Olivier Award winning hit SUNNY AFTERNOON will return for its second UK tour and heads to Theatre Royal Brighton from Tuesday 6 - Saturday 10 October.

SUNNY AFTERNOON tells the story of the early life of Ray Davies and the rise to stardom of The Kinks, who exploded on to the 60s music scene with a raw, energetic new sound that rocked a nation. Recipient of four Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical and Outstanding Achievement in Music for Ray Davies, SUNNY AFTERNOON features some of The Kinks' best loved songs, including You Really Got Me, Waterloo Sunset, All Day and All of the Night and Lola.

Producer Sonia Friedman said:



"I've loved this musical from the moment Ray Davies, Joe Penhall, Ed Hall and I started to develop it several years ago and am incredibly excited and proud that we are bringing back our joyous and celebratory Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical. For those who missed it the first-time round, UK audiences will have the treat of experiencing it for the very first time or, if you've seen it before, you'll be able to see it again and again! The Kinks helped shape a generation and Ray's beautifully truthful lyrics and music are as exhilarating and relevant today as the day he wrote them. I'm so happy we will all get a chance to see SUNNY AFTERNOON soon - I've missed it in my life."



Ray Davies added:



"In these times of political uncertainties, it is a relief to know that SUNNY AFTERNOON is on the horizon to lift our spirits".

Set against the backdrop of a Britain caught mid swing between the conservative 50s and riotous 60s, this production explores the euphoric highs and agonising lows of one of Britain's most celebrated bands and the irresistible music that influenced generations.

Following a sell out run at Hampstead Theatre, SUNNY AFTERNOON opened to critical acclaim at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London's West End in October 2014 where it ran for two years ahead of its critically acclaimed, five star tour of the UK and Ireland throughout 2016/17.

SUNNY AFTERNOON has music and lyrics by Ray Davies with a book by Joe Penhall and original story by Ray Davies. It is directed by Edward Hall and designed by Miriam Buether with choreography by Adam Cooper. Lighting design is by Rick Fisher with sound design by Matt McKenzie. Musical and vocal adaptations are by Ray Davies and Elliott Ware based on original Kinks' recordings.

Producers of the SUNNY AFTERNOON UK tour include Sonia Friedman Productions, Ambassador Theatre Group Productions with Adam Blanshay Productions, Rupert Gavin.

Photo Credit: Kevin Cummins





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You