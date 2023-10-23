STRICTLY Stars Nadiya and Kai Will Embark on 'Behind The Magic' UK Tour in 2024

After the great success of their critically acclaimed debut tour 'Once Upon A Time', dance stars Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington have announced they will be touring the UK again throughout June 2024 with their brand new show 'Behind The Magic'.

The 25-date tour will begin in Gateshead on 1st June and end in Southampton on 30th June, and includes a date at London's Peacock Theatre on 23rd June.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, 27th October, available from all of the tour's venues, ticketmaster.co.uk and nadiyaandkai.com

During Nadiya and Kai's debut tour, the Strictly Come Dancing professionals shared personal stories from their journey through the world of dance; from their childhood memories, competition days, dancing on Strictly and beyond. Combining heartfelt stories with stunning choreography, audiences across the country were given an insight into their respective roads to success and a glimpse into the real life couple's fairytale romance.

For Behind The Magic, Nadiya and Kai, backed by their incredibly talented cast of singers and dancers, invite audiences back into their world to catch a rare insider's glimpse into how all 'the magic' comes together.

From TV shows to commercial campaigns, photoshoots to live tours, they will be taking us behind the lens to see things from a very different perspective, highlighting the influence of some of the greatest legends, creatives and artists of the 20th century, whose impact is still felt today among some of the most successful contemporary artists.

Nadiya said, "I cannot wait for everyone to see our new show. It is so exciting to be able to throw a lifetime of my thoughts, visions and dreams into 'Behind The Magic' and to create something unique and inspiring with the most talented and incredible people".

Kai added, "Starring in 'Once Upon A Time', our first headline tour, was the realisation of a lifelong dream for both Nadiya and I, a real career highlight. Now we get the chance to do it all over again next summer with our new show 'Behind The Magic'. We cannot wait to get back on stage together and entertain our fans once more, and to be able to bring the curtain down in my hometown of Southampton will be the icing on the cake."

Nadiya & Kai's 'Behind The Magic' will play the following dates:

Tour Dates

1 June Gateshead Sage

2 June Glasgow Pavilion

4 June Edinburgh Festival Theatre

5 June Aberdeen Music Hall

6 June Perth Concert Hall

7 June Inverness Eden Court

9 June Scunthorpe Bath Halls

11 June Billingham Forum

12 June Buxton Opera House

13 June Malvern Malvern Theatres

14 June York Barbican

15 June Rhyl Pavilion

16 June Cardiff New Theatre

18 June Ipswich Regent

19 June Chatham Central Theatre

20 June Leicester De Montfort Hall

22 June Bath Forum

23 June London Peacock Theatre (on sale 3rd November)

24 June Birmingham Symphony Hall

25 June Manchester Bridgewater

26 June Canterbury Marlowe Theatre (on sale 27th November)

27 June Southend Cliffs Pavilion

28 June St Albans Arena

29 June Reading Hexagon

30 June Southampton Mayflower (on sale 8th November)