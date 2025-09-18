STORMS, MAYBE SNOW Opens at Seven Dials Playhouse

The production will tour three London venues this autumn.
Lovely, Dark & Deep Productions will present the premiere of Storms, Maybe Snow, a powerful new work by playwright and director Miranda Lapworth. The production will tour three London venues this autumn.
Seven Dials Playhouse | 16–20 September 2025
The Union Theatre | 30 September–2 October 2025
The Drayton Arms Theatre | 4–8 November 2025
Developed with support and encouragement from respected figures across British theatre, Storms, Maybe Snow is an intimate exploration of love, memory and family tension in the face of change.
Love isn’t always easily understood. Least of all by those suffering from it.
Lou and Jack have a long history with their own jokes and silly games evolved over the years. Jack counters Lou’s spikiness and morose pessimism at her recent diagnosis with good humour and midnight feasts. His greatest challenge is guiding his own birthday dinner through the choppy waters of Lou and their daughter, Mariana’s, antagonism, cheerfully abetted by Mariana’s partner, Isobel. But their world of banter and brave resolve comes crashing down on a rainy night; lifelong bitterness and anger finally boil over and hidden truths creep into the light.
