SOUND CLASH THE MUSICAL: DEATH IN THE ARENA to Have Gala in February

Sound Clash the Musical: Death in the Arena, originally conceived by Levi Roots (the reggae musician, chef and entrepreneur) is set to return in a new form as it undergoes redevelopment into a full-scale musical with original music. This groundbreaking, dancehall roots production is evolving into a fusion of musical genres, blending captivating storytelling with an evocative soundtrack inspired by the rich legacy of sound system culture and musical theatre.

In this dystopian England, London is no more. Rising from its ashes is Sound City, a brutal new capital where elections are fought and won on the mic. Here, Prime Ministers are Prime MCs, and the streets belong to posse's and crews, divided by area codes and bound by rhythm. In Sound City, power isn't taken-it's battled for in the arena. The people decide their leaders through Sound Clash battles, where the stage is a battleground, and every rhyme could change the nation's future. Two forces dominate: the Southern Thunders, fierce and relentless, and their sworn rivals, the mighty Northern Eagles. Since the Great Flood drowned the old world, music, culture, and roots have been the only things holding this fragile society together.

On the night of the most crucial Sound Clash yet, something unexpected happens. Ashley of the Southern Thunders locks eyes with Kazzandra of the Northern Eagles. A spark. A pulse. A love that's dangerous, a beat that no one can control. Rivalries blur, alliances crumble, and their secret threatens to tear Sound City apart. As they're swept into a storm of deceit, lies, and betrayal, their love becomes more than a risk-it becomes a revolution. The arena is ready. The clash is about to begin. This is Sound Clash The Musical: Death in the Arena.

Levi Roots on Sound Clash the Musical says: "A few years ago, I set myself a challenge, to write about a subject matter which is very close to my heart; Jamaican Sound Systems. I came up with Sound Clash: Death in the Arena. Sound Clash is a futuristic Urban musical inspired by the classics such as Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet and iconic musical films like West Side Story, but at its heart is musical murders, (death by music), betrayals, politics, family feuds, intergenerational battles, poisonings and the most amazing street gang style dance routines and face-offs!"

To mark this exciting next chapter, an exclusive, invite-only Gala will take place near the end of February at The Playground Theatre.

Venue: The Playground Theatre, 8 Latimer Rd, London W10 6RQ

Limited seats available

This exclusive first-look performance will offer industry insiders and investors the opportunity to experience Sound Clash the Musical: Death in the Arena ahead of its full workshop production in Autumn 2025.

The evening will feature:

A special guest performance by DJ Commander B

Cocktails & mouth-watering Jamaican street food

A Sound Clash-style party post-performance

This Gala is an opportunity to be part of the journey as Sound Clash the Musical takes its next steps towards a full-scale production.

With an ambitious creative vision and a powerful story, this musical is set to bring a bold and authentic voice to musical theatre.

The Sound Clash the Musical: Death in the Arena book is currently written by Alex Wheatle, MBE and Marc Zayat with music by Levi Roots and Darren Berry and lyrics by Levi Roots and Marc Zayat.

The Gala performance is being directed by musical theatre veteran Ray Shell and choreographed by Lee Payne, with dramaturgy by Carol Leeming, MBE and Music Producing assistance and visual art by Alfie Dyer.

Sound Clash the Musical: Death in the Arena is produced by Dana Hudson for Sound Play Theatre Productions Limited and Helena Hipólito for The Playground Theatre.

Sound Clash the Musical immerses audiences in an eclectic rush of pulsating rhythms, from reggae, dancehall, dub, gospel and opera across its music, dance and story, creating a sensory experience that mirrors the intensity of a live Sound Clash. Sampling from the most famous love story of all time, the narrative, steeped in themes of rivalry, identity, and community, offers a fresh perspective on cultural expression never seen on UK stages, while its vibrant staging and innovative use of sound design, live dubplates and DJ's transport audiences directly into the heart of the clash. Wheel and come again!

Comments