Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SONG OF THE GOBLINS Comes to Alphabetti Theatre

Performances run Tuesday 13th December – Saturday 31st December 2022.

Nov. 29, 2022  
SONG OF THE GOBLINS Comes to Alphabetti Theatre

Inspiring audiences of all ages, Alphabetti Theatre's Song of The Goblins is set to have the whole family on their feet, bringing musical melodies and merriment to Newcastle this December. Created in collaboration with the pupils of Hotspur Primary School, Song of the Goblins is a fantastical family adventure made with the support of the award-winning creative team at Alphabetti Theatre. With the creative arts at the core of their curriculum, the Hotspur students have assisted in the co-writing of the script, the co-composing of a delightful soundtrack and the building of a cosy 'goblin grotto'.

Who lives in those little green metal boxes at the end of the street? They're everywhere. You must have seen them. At the bottom of most paths, sometimes black, sometimes grey. They say they're just homes for telephone wires. But if you sit next to them for long enough you can hear voices and sometimes singing...

Striving to inspire and support children's creative learning, Hotspur Primary School is a unique and inclusive teaching environment that educates children from a variety of diverse backgrounds. They aim to provide the children with a shared understanding of the world they live in and offer a wide range of high-quality opportunities including singing, learning instruments, dancing, playing sports and much more. Music is a particular strength of the school and since being awarded the 'Platinum Sing Up Award' they have performed at the Royal Opera House, City Hall and Sage Gateshead.

When devising Song of the Goblins, Alphabetti worked in partnership with a group of 40 students across years 5 and 6 at Hotspur Primary School. They ran a series of workshops to provide the children with the creative freedom to explore and experiment freely, whilst uncovering new-found characters, silly stories, and a punchy plot for the production. Alphabetti Theatre will help Hotspur to build upon the school's creative culture with the aim of developing a meaningful cultural capital for all those involved, inspiring the children and encouraging future contributors to the cultural sector.

Alphabetti Theatre's Artistic Director and writer of Song of the Goblins, Ali Pritchard comments, We at Alphabetti don't believe in doing the easy or boring thing - we want to challenge ourselves constantly - developing the performing arts ecology, through experimentation, evolution and discovering excellence. This project is a huge risk - at a time where most theatre's play it safe - we created a piece of work that we didn't have a clue about - putting our faith in the imaginations of children! What a risk - and what a pay off! Obviously, I am slightly biased but crikey what an incredible piece of work we have created. It's cheesier than your Christmas cheese board, more heart-warming than your wintery fire, and utterly life-affirming and soulful... children really are the best collaborators.




SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE VALLEY OF FEAR Will Continue its Tour in 2023 Photo
SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE VALLEY OF FEAR Will Continue its Tour in 2023
Following its UK-wide and digital success, Blackeyed Theatre’s acclaimed stage adaptation of Sherlock Holmes: The Valley of Fear will continue its tour in 2023, with 31 further venues announced. 
Birmingham Hippodrome Will Raise £30,000 to Bring Theatre to Young People Photo
Birmingham Hippodrome Will Raise £30,000 to Bring Theatre to Young People
Birmingham Hippodrome is calling on the public to support its annual festive fundraising campaign to help enrich the lives of disadvantaged young people through theatre.
SOMETHING ABOUT GEORGE Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year Photo
SOMETHING ABOUT GEORGE Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year
An acclaimed new music show highlighting the incredible talent of the late Beatle George Harrison is set to embark on a UK tour following its premiere in Liverpool and a successful run at Edinburgh Fringe.
KAKILANG FESTIVAL 2023 Announces Lineup Photo
KAKILANG FESTIVAL 2023 Announces Lineup
Kakilang (formerly Chinese Arts Now CAN) has announced the Full Programme and dates for its unique multi-artform festival which celebrates the work of artists from across the wide spectrum of East and Southeast Asian heritages.

More Hot Stories For You


CLASSICAL CRACKERS Announced This Christmas At St Johns Smith SquareCLASSICAL CRACKERS Announced This Christmas At St Johns Smith Square
November 28, 2022

St John’s Smith Square are marking the festive season with their 37th annual Christmas Festival. Top talent, from Vox Luminis to The Tallis Scholars, will gather in the heart of Westminster to perform timeless Christmas music. With the iconic hall at St John’s Smith Square decked in Christmas decorations, and mulled wine and mince pies sold in The Footstool Cafe, Christmas at St John’s Smith Square is set to be a cracker. 
Royal Opera Announces Casting Updates for THE MAGIC FLUTE, AIDA, LA TRAVIATA And MoreRoyal Opera Announces Casting Updates for THE MAGIC FLUTE, AIDA, LA TRAVIATA And More
November 28, 2022

The Royal Opera has announced several casting updates for its upcoming season.
COME FROM AWAY to Launch U.K. and Ireland Tour in February 2024COME FROM AWAY to Launch U.K. and Ireland Tour in February 2024
November 28, 2022

The multi award-winning musical Come From Away, which celebrated its 1000th performance in the West End last night, Monday 28th November, has announced that the production will launch its first ever tour of the U.K. and Ireland, opening in Leicester in February 2024.
Etcetera Theatre to Present MAN OF YOUR DREAMS in DecemberEtcetera Theatre to Present MAN OF YOUR DREAMS in December
November 28, 2022

Man of Your Dreams is coming to Etcetera Theatre 1 - 10 December. George has had a tough week. The job he loves, the job he has dedicated his twenties to, has let him go. Unemployed and listless, he winds up at Hamish's flat, his best and oldest friend.
Extra Dates Added to JaackMaate's HAPPY HOUR PODCAST UK TourExtra Dates Added to JaackMaate's HAPPY HOUR PODCAST UK Tour
November 28, 2022

Due to popular demand, the team behind the award-winning, smash hit Spotify podcast JaackMaate's Happy Hour, are adding extra dates to their first live UK tour.
share