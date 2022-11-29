SONG OF THE GOBLINS Comes to Alphabetti Theatre

Inspiring audiences of all ages, Alphabetti Theatre's Song of The Goblins is set to have the whole family on their feet, bringing musical melodies and merriment to Newcastle this December. Created in collaboration with the pupils of Hotspur Primary School, Song of the Goblins is a fantastical family adventure made with the support of the award-winning creative team at Alphabetti Theatre. With the creative arts at the core of their curriculum, the Hotspur students have assisted in the co-writing of the script, the co-composing of a delightful soundtrack and the building of a cosy 'goblin grotto'.

Who lives in those little green metal boxes at the end of the street? They're everywhere. You must have seen them. At the bottom of most paths, sometimes black, sometimes grey. They say they're just homes for telephone wires. But if you sit next to them for long enough you can hear voices and sometimes singing...

Striving to inspire and support children's creative learning, Hotspur Primary School is a unique and inclusive teaching environment that educates children from a variety of diverse backgrounds. They aim to provide the children with a shared understanding of the world they live in and offer a wide range of high-quality opportunities including singing, learning instruments, dancing, playing sports and much more. Music is a particular strength of the school and since being awarded the 'Platinum Sing Up Award' they have performed at the Royal Opera House, City Hall and Sage Gateshead.

When devising Song of the Goblins, Alphabetti worked in partnership with a group of 40 students across years 5 and 6 at Hotspur Primary School. They ran a series of workshops to provide the children with the creative freedom to explore and experiment freely, whilst uncovering new-found characters, silly stories, and a punchy plot for the production. Alphabetti Theatre will help Hotspur to build upon the school's creative culture with the aim of developing a meaningful cultural capital for all those involved, inspiring the children and encouraging future contributors to the cultural sector.

Alphabetti Theatre's Artistic Director and writer of Song of the Goblins, Ali Pritchard comments, We at Alphabetti don't believe in doing the easy or boring thing - we want to challenge ourselves constantly - developing the performing arts ecology, through experimentation, evolution and discovering excellence. This project is a huge risk - at a time where most theatre's play it safe - we created a piece of work that we didn't have a clue about - putting our faith in the imaginations of children! What a risk - and what a pay off! Obviously, I am slightly biased but crikey what an incredible piece of work we have created. It's cheesier than your Christmas cheese board, more heart-warming than your wintery fire, and utterly life-affirming and soulful... children really are the best collaborators.