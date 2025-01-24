SOMETHING ABOUT LENNON Will Tour Across the UK in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A new celebration of the life and music of legendary Liverpool icon John Lennon is set to embark on a major UK tour in 2025. Something About Lennon – The John Lennon Story comes from the same team behind the acclaimed shows Something About George, which salutes the talent of the late George Harrison, and Something About Simon which showcases the music of singer-songwriting genius Paul Simon.

The show will embark on its inaugural tour from May to July 2025, visiting 26 locations across the country.

It opens in Wrexham on May 19 before three dates in Scotland – at Arbroath on 20 May, Airdrie on 21 May and Dundee on May 22. From there the tour arrives at Ulverston on 23 May, Wolverhampton (25 May) and St Helens (27 May) before travelling to New Brighton (28 May), Southport (31 May), Crewe (1 June), Birmingham (4 June) Yarm (6 June), Hull (7 June), Cheltenham (10 June), Blackburn (12 June), Leeds (13 June), Alnwick (14 June), Hexham (15 June), Blackpool (18 June), Coventry (19 June), Shrewsbury (20 June), Swindon on 24 June, Peterborough (25 June), Sale (26 June) and Lincoln (4 July). The tour ends in Wakefield on 5 July.

West End performer and musician Daniel Taylor fronts the production's band of five and tells the fascinating story of Lennon along with performing his best-known, best-loved hits. The band are Joe Smithson (MD, Guitar and Vocals), Callum Macmillan (Percussion/Drums), Jesse Eigen (Bass Guitar and Vocals) and James Breckon (Keyboard and Vocals).

Weaving together songs and stories, Something About Lennon is not a tribute show as we know it, but rather one musician authentically telling the tale and honouring the music of another in a story that will reveal a life that wasn't always filled with peace and love.

A tale of controversy, genius, politics and protest, Something About Lennon charts John's life from the breakup of the Beatles at the end of the 1960s to his shocking murder in New York in December 1980 and features an irresistible soundtrack of incredible songs including Woman, Instant Karma and Imagine – although of course the story wouldn't be complete without a few of those Fab Four classics along the way too.

Something About Lennon is brought to audiences by producers Bill Elms, Jon Fellowes and Gary Edward Jones of Something About Productions.

It has also been announced that The Beatles Story is on board as a production partner.

Daniel Taylor trained at Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London and is an actor, producer, and director. He has previously played John Lennon in the award-winning Lennon Through a Glass Onion, and is also known from his many years in Blood Brothers, along with The Very Best of Tommy Cooper, Twopence to Cross The Mersey and most recently in By The Waters Of Liverpool. He also played Peter Quince in A Midsummer Night's Dream in New York's Central Park.

Daniel Taylor says: “Following the huge success of Something About George, I'm really looking forward to creating the same magic with Something About Lennon which tours to venues across the UK in 2025.

“It's lovely as a performer and actor to have people put so much trust in you to tell such an incredible story, and to celebrate someone as unique and timeless as John Lennon. And of course there are all those iconic songs which have formed the soundtrack to so many people's lives, and which will be performed live with a brilliant band of musicians. I can't wait to revisit the man and the legend in this fantastic new show.”

And co-producer Bill Elms adds: “John Lennon was a fascinating, and a multi-faceted character, and more than 40 years after his untimely death he continues to be a towering presence both within popular culture and beyond.

“Something About Lennon explores the decade between the breakup of the Beatles and Lennon's death – a time that saw him re-examining his life and career, pursuing new passions, finding domestic contentment and, tragically, being taken from his family and the world just at the moment he had started what was set to be an amazing and creatively fulfilling new chapter.

“I'm excited to be able to present this stunning new show to audiences across the UK, and I'm also really delighted that The Beatles Story has joined us as a production partner for what I'm certain is going to be a fantastic tour.”

Tour Dates

WILLIAM ASTON HALL

Mold Road, Wrexham, LL11 2AW

19 May 2025

www.williamastonwrexham.com

WEBSTER MEMORIAL THEATRE

High Street, Arbroath, DD11 1AW

20 May 2025

www.angusalive.scot/theatres-venues/our-venues/webster-memorial-theatre

AIRDRIE TOWN HALL

Stirling Street, Airdrie, ML6 0AS

21 May 2025

www.culturenl.co.uk/entertainment/airdrie-town-hall/

WHITEHALL THEATRE

Bellfield Street, Dundee, DD1 5JA

22 May 2025

www.whitehalltheatre.com

THE CORO

County Square, Ulverston, LA12 7LZ

23 May 2025

www.thecoro.co.uk

WOLVERHAMPTON GRAND

Lichfield St, Wolverhampton WV1 1DE

25 May 2025 – On sale February 2025

www.grandtheatre.co.uk

THEATRE ROYAL ST HELENS

Corporation Street, St Helens, WA10 1LQ

27 May 2025

www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com

FLORAL PAVILION

Marine Promenade, New Brighton, CH45 2JS

28 May 2025

www.floralpavilion.com

THE ATKINSON

Lord Street, Southport, PR8 1DB

31 May 2025

www.theatkinson.co.uk

CREWE LYCEUM

Heath Street, Crewe, CW1 2DA

1 June 2025

www.trafalgartickets.com/lyceum-theatre-crewe/en-GB

CRESCENT THEATRE

Sheepcote Street, Birmingham, B16 8AE

4 June 2025

www.crescent-theatre.co.uk

PRINCESS ALEXANDRA AUDITORIUM

Yarm School, Yarm, Stockton-on-Tees, TS15 9EJ

6 June 2025

www.thepaaonline.org

HULL TRUCK THEATRE

50 Ferensway, Hull, HU2 8LB

7 June 2025

www.hulltruck.co.uk

CHELTENHAM TOWN HALL

Imperial Square, Cheltenham, LS1 6LW

10 June 2025

www.cheltenhamtownhall.org.uk

BLACKBURN EMPIRE

Aqueduct Road, Blackburn, BB2 4HT

12 June 2025

www.blackburnempire.com

CITY VARIETIES MUSIC HALL

Swan Street, Leeds, GL50 1QA

13 June 2025

www.leedsheritagetheatres.com/

ALNWICK PLAYHOUSE

Bondgate Without, Alnwick, NE66 1PQ

14 June 2025

www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk

QUEENS HALL ARTS CENTRE

Beaumont Street, Hexham, NE46 3LS

15 June 2025

www.queenshall.co.uk

BLACKPOOL GRAND THEATRE

33 Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HT

18 June 2025

www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk

THE ALBANY THEATRE

Albany Road, Coventry, CV5 6JQ

19 June 2025

www.albanytheatre.co.uk/whats-on

THEATRE SEVERN

Frankwell, Shrewsbury, SY3 8FT

20 June 2025

www.theatresevern.co.uk

WYVERN THEATRE

Theatre Square, Swindon, SN1 1QN

24 June 2025

www.trafalgartickets.com/wyvern-theatre-swindon/en-GB

NEW THEATRE

46 Broadway, Peterborough, PE1 1RS

26 June 2025

www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

WATERSIDE ARTS

1 Waterside, Sale, M33 7ZF

26 June 2025

www.watersidearts.org

NEW THEATRE ROYAL

Clasketgate, Lincoln, LN2 1JJ

4 July 2025

www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

THEATRE ROYAL WAKEFIELD

Drury Lane, Wakefield, WF1 2TE

5 July 2025 – On sale February 2025

www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

Comments