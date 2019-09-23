SOHO CINDERS Comes to Charing Cross Theatre

Soho Cinders, with Music by George Stiles and Lyrics by Anthony Drewe (the multi award-winning writers of the Olivier award-winning National Theatre hit Honk!, who also created a new score for the international smash-hit Cameron Mackintosh/Disney production of Mary Poppins) with Book by Anthony Drewe and Elliot Davis, will run nine weeks at London's Charing Cross Theatre from Thursday 24 October to Saturday 21 December, 2019.

Writers George Stiles, Anthony Drewe and Elliot Davis said: "In 2000, we sat in Regent's Park discussing what we'd like to write next. Honk! had just won the Olivier Award at The National Theatre, and we felt we should choose a subject that challenged us and perhaps took the audience by surprise. We wanted to write about London, why people had become disenchanted by politics, and the complexities of love. We also wanted to write a fable - our story is about a love that blossoms between two people of different backgrounds and generations, and what they learn from each other. Soho Cinders holds a very special place in our hearts; when Elliot came on board as co-bookwriter, it was the start of a very happy creative collaboration which has seen many more adventures around the world. We are absolutely delighted the show is making a return to the heart of our city in Will Keith's production."

Creative team:

Director: Will Keith

Choreographer: Adam Haigh

Musical Director: Sarah Morrison

Associate Musical Director: Joe Louis Robinson

Set Designer: Justin Williams

Casting Director: Harry Blumenau Casting

Producers: Will Keith for Theatre Syndicate London and Starting Over Theatricals Ltd in association with Kyle Tovey for AKT Management

Box office: 08444 930650





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You