SHADES OF MEDIOCRITY Comes to The Old Red Lion

Good Friends for a Lifetime present SHADES OF MEDIOCRITY at the Old Red Lion Theatre, 6th-8th February, 8.30pm as part of the WHERE ARE WE NOW? festival of emerging artists.

Shades of Mediocrity is a sparkling new take on fame, failure and Fakin' It.

Lily and Maeve are just like Simon & Garfunkel. Well, kind of. Admittedly, they're not American, they're not men, and they're not musical geniuses. But they're not going to let a few technicalities get in the way of their dreams...

This is the debut show from new company Good Friends for a Lifetime. Its development has been supported through an artist residency at Theatre Deli and work-in-progress performances at Camden People's Theatre. Now we're proud to premiere the finished production as part of the Old Red Lion's WHERE ARE WE NOW? festival of emerging artists.

Good Friends for a Lifetime formed in 2018 on the MA Text and Performance at Birkbeck and RADA. They are Lily Levinson, Maeve Campbell and Minna Jeffery. Lily Levinson has also trained as a playwright and dramaturg on the Soho Theatre Writers' Lab and the Royal Court Script Panel. Maeve Campbell is a member of the West Yorkshire Playhouse Young Directors' Network and has assistant directed on various major community theatre projects including the York Mystery Plays. Minna Jeffery is currently studying for a practice-as-research PhD in theatre translation at the University of Kent. As Good Friends for a Lifetime, their work offers an irreverent, feminist perspective on collective nostalgia and pop-cultural memory.

Website: www.goodfriendsfalt.com





