SANTA'S DIZZY DAY is Coming to the Belgrade Theatre

Santa Claus is back in town this Christmas with Imagine Theatre's festive family show Santa's Dizzy Day returning to the Belgrade Theatre. Last staged at the Belgrade in 2014, this interactive, song-filled production offers little ones an ideal introduction to the magic of live theatre.

Aimed at kids aged 2-6, Imagine Theatre's popular Santa shows have fast become something of a seasonal tradition for Coventry families, each one including a chance to meet Father Christmas himself and receive an early Christmas present.

Previous shows have included Santa's Sparkly Surprise, Santa's Mixed-Up Martian, Santa's Polka dot Pirate and Santa's Rusty Robot all written by Belgrade panto legend Iain Lauchlan, drawing on his extensive experience in the children's entertainment industry. In addition to his 25 years writing, directing and performing in pantomime at the Belgrade, Lauchlan created the BAFTA-winning children's series The Tweenies, and has worked on a wide range of other successful television programmes including Playdays, Fun Song Factory and Fingermouse.

Iain Lauchlan said: "I think it is really important for children to be introduced to theatre at a young age, and even more important that they have a wonderful experience. Santa's Dizzy Day has been specially designed to get them involved in what is happening in the show, shouting out and joining in with the songs before meeting Santa at the end."

Coventry-based Imagine Theatre specialises in pantomime and children's theatre, co-producing the annual Belgrade panto, as well as creating its own shows and supplying sets for productions across the country.

Steve Boden, Managing Director of Imagine Theatre and producer of Santa's Dizzy Day, said: "Since our 'Santa' series first began five years ago, it's been wonderful to see them go from strength to strength, receiving fabulous feedback from families who have taken their children to see the shows. This year, we're delighted to be returning to the show that started it all off in 2014, and introducing the story to a whole new audience of little ones.

"Running at around 45 minutes long, it's great for children who are just a bit too young for panto, combining a Christmas show with a visit to Santa - although in my experience, the adults seem to enjoy it just as much!"

Santa's Dizzy Day shows at the Belgrade Theatre from Thursday 12 until Tuesday 24 December. Tickets are available to book now by calling the box office on 024 7655 3055, or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where prices are even cheaper.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You