Royal Opera House Cancels Remainder of Season Due to the Health Crisis

Article Pixel Apr. 28, 2020  
Royal Opera House Cancels Remainder of Season Due to the Health Crisis

Royal Opera House has cancelled the remainder of its season due to the current health crisis.

As of 27 April 2020, the following productions are cancelled:

  • Live Fire Exercise / Prodigal Son / Corybantic Games
  • Cavalleria rusticana / Pagliacci
  • Swan Lake
  • Tristan und Isolde
  • The Dante Project
  • La bohème
  • Heritage
  • Spring Gala
  • Elektra
  • Tombeaux / Monotones I and II / Symphonic Dances
  • The Turn of the Screw
  • Lucia di Lammermoor
  • Next Generation Festival
  • Anna Netrebko and Antonio Pappano Recital
  • Madama Butterfly
  • Royal Ballet School Summer Performance
  • Jette Parker Young Artists Summer Performance
  • Don Carlo
  • She Described it to Death
  • Tosca
  • WNO: The Nightingale / Bluebeard's Castle

All events, tours, Insights and schools' events are cancelled for the remainder of the Season. Please note that upcoming cinema screenings are also cancelled. If you have tickets to a cinema screening, you will need to contact the cinema directly.

Royal Opera House will contact all ticket buyers as soon as possible to discuss donating all or part of your ticket(s) cost, credits towards future tickets or refunds.




Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Berliner Philharmonie Schedules First Post-Lockdown Performance For This Friday
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper- Live at 12pm!
  • Berlin's Schaubühne am Lehniner Platz Will Stream DIE EHE DER MARIA BRAUN
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper