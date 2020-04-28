Royal Opera House Cancels Remainder of Season Due to the Health Crisis
Royal Opera House has cancelled the remainder of its season due to the current health crisis.
As of 27 April 2020, the following productions are cancelled:
- Live Fire Exercise / Prodigal Son / Corybantic Games
- Cavalleria rusticana / Pagliacci
- Swan Lake
- Tristan und Isolde
- The Dante Project
- La bohème
- Heritage
- Spring Gala
- Elektra
- Tombeaux / Monotones I and II / Symphonic Dances
- The Turn of the Screw
- Lucia di Lammermoor
- Next Generation Festival
- Anna Netrebko and Antonio Pappano Recital
- Madama Butterfly
- Royal Ballet School Summer Performance
- Jette Parker Young Artists Summer Performance
- Don Carlo
- She Described it to Death
- Tosca
- WNO: The Nightingale / Bluebeard's Castle
All events, tours, Insights and schools' events are cancelled for the remainder of the Season. Please note that upcoming cinema screenings are also cancelled. If you have tickets to a cinema screening, you will need to contact the cinema directly.
Royal Opera House will contact all ticket buyers as soon as possible to discuss donating all or part of your ticket(s) cost, credits towards future tickets or refunds.