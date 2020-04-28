Royal Opera House Cancels Remainder of Season Due to the Health Crisis

Royal Opera House has cancelled the remainder of its season due to the current health crisis.

As of 27 April 2020, the following productions are cancelled:

Live Fire Exercise / Prodigal Son / Corybantic Games

Cavalleria rusticana / Pagliacci

Swan Lake

Tristan und Isolde

The Dante Project

La bohème

Heritage

Spring Gala

Elektra

Tombeaux / Monotones I and II / Symphonic Dances

The Turn of the Screw

Lucia di Lammermoor

Next Generation Festival

Anna Netrebko and Antonio Pappano Recital

Madama Butterfly

Royal Ballet School Summer Performance

Jette Parker Young Artists Summer Performance

Don Carlo

She Described it to Death

Tosca

WNO: The Nightingale / Bluebeard's Castle

All events, tours, Insights and schools' events are cancelled for the remainder of the Season. Please note that upcoming cinema screenings are also cancelled. If you have tickets to a cinema screening, you will need to contact the cinema directly.

Royal Opera House will contact all ticket buyers as soon as possible to discuss donating all or part of your ticket(s) cost, credits towards future tickets or refunds.





