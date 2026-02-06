Ross Harding Sets New 2026 UK Tour Dates for BLOOD AND THE BLUES

Award-winning South African blues-rock artist expands UK touring schedule following chart success of THE BLOOD & THE BLUES.
Award-winning South African blues-rock guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter Ross Harding has announced additional UK tour dates for 2026 as part of The Blood & The Blues tour.
The expanded schedule follows the success of Harding’s latest album The Blood & The Blues, which reached No. 11 on the Independent Blues Broadcasters (IBBA) Top 40 “Most Played Album” list in January 2026, after charting at No. 4 in December 2025 alongside releases by Christone “Kingfish” Ingram and Joe Bonamassa.
Newly announced performances include a headline Dark Echoes solo acoustic show on March 12 at The Brunswick in Brighton; electric band performances under the banner Ross Harding & The Dark Blues on April 11 at Bread & Roses in Clapham, April 17 at The Havana in Chichester, and July 30 at Hangar Farm Arts Centre in Southampton.
A special seated performance titled The House Of Blues has also been added for June 28 at Chiddingfold Village Hall in Godalming, Surrey. The show pays homage to the influence of blues music on modern genres, featuring reinterpretations of works by Robert Johnson, B.B. King, Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters, and Led Zeppelin.
Additional highlights include a return to Britain’s Oldest Brewery, The Old Brewery Store in Faversham, on October 16, where Harding will perform a solo acoustic support set for Erja Lyytinen, presented by Rockin Roots Events.
Harding’s 2026 schedule builds on a busy touring period that began in 2024, with performances across Newcastle, Glasgow, Bracknell, London, Southampton, Woking, and Kingsbridge. Full electric band performances now appear under the name Ross Harding & The Dark Blues.
‘THE BLOOD & THE BLUES’ 2026 UK TOUR DATES
Saturday 7 February 2026
Ram Jam Records
46b Richmond Road (Behind The Grey Horse pub)
Kingston upon Thames, KT2 5EE
Tickets: https://www.ramjamrecords.co.uk/events/07-02-26-the-ross-harding-band
Thursday 12 February 2026
The Spinning Top
20 Wellington Rd S
Stockport SK4 1AA
Tickets: https://www.fatsoma.com/e/2p4s71kv/stockport-blues-night-thomas-heppell-ashley-sherlock-ross-harding-andy-preston
Saturday 28 February 2026
John Peel Centre for Creative Arts
Church Walk
Stowmarket, Suffolk IP14 1ET
Tickets: https://johnpeelcentre.com/JohnPeelCentre.dll/WhatsOn?f=380961
Thursday 12 March 2026
The Brunswick
1 Holland Road
Hove, East Sussex BN3 1JF
Tickets: https://www.brunswickpub.co.uk/event-details/ross-harding-dark-echoes-dark-blues-solo-performance
Friday 20 March 2026
Colne Delta Blues and Americana Club
Brightlingsea Community Centre
Church Road, Brightlingsea, Colchester CO7 0FT
Venue: https://colnedelta.club/
Saturday 21 March 2026
The Fiery Bird
32 Goldsworth Road
Woking GU21 6JT
Tickets: https://sessami.co/events/rosshardingdarkblues
Friday 27 March 2026
Riff Factory
Stoke-on-Trent ST4 4HS
Tickets: https://www.gigantic.com/ross-harding-blues-band-tickets/stoke-on-trent-riff-factory/2026-03-27-19-00
Saturday 11 April 2026
The Bread and Roses
68 Clapham Manor Street
London SW4 6DZ
Tickets: https://dice.fm/event/eo3l86-ross-harding-dark-blues-night-11th-apr-the-bread-and-roses-london
Friday 17 April 2026
The Havana
3 Little London
Chichester PO19 1PH
Tickets: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/havanamusicfoundation/2017902
Sunday 28 June 2026
Chiddingfold Village Hall
Coxcombe Lane
Chiddingfold, Surrey GU8 4QA
Details: BYOB and snacks welcome; seated audience; limited capacity
Tickets: https://good-show.co.uk/events/3399
Thursday 30 July 2026
Hangar Farm Arts Centre
Aikman Lane
Totton, Southampton SO40 8FT
Tickets: https://hangerfarm.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173664298
Friday 16 October 2026
The Old Brewery Store
Mill Place
Faversham ME13 7DY
Tickets: https://rockinrootsevents.co.uk/event/erja-lyytinen-live-at-the-old-brewery-store-faversham-2026
(More dates to be announced.)
Ross Harding is a Johannesburg-born blues rock musician currently based in the UK. Known for his commanding vocal style and expressive guitar work, Harding blends classic blues and rock influences with a darker contemporary edge. His performances range from solo acoustic to full electric band presentations, and he has toured extensively across clubs, festivals, and major venues throughout the UK.
