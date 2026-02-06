Ross Harding Sets New 2026 UK Tour Dates for BLOOD AND THE BLUES

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Award-winning South African blues-rock guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter Ross Harding has announced additional UK tour dates for 2026 as part of The Blood & The Blues tour.

The expanded schedule follows the success of Harding’s latest album The Blood & The Blues, which reached No. 11 on the Independent Blues Broadcasters (IBBA) Top 40 “Most Played Album” list in January 2026, after charting at No. 4 in December 2025 alongside releases by Christone “Kingfish” Ingram and Joe Bonamassa.

Newly announced performances include a headline Dark Echoes solo acoustic show on March 12 at The Brunswick in Brighton; electric band performances under the banner Ross Harding & The Dark Blues on April 11 at Bread & Roses in Clapham, April 17 at The Havana in Chichester, and July 30 at Hangar Farm Arts Centre in Southampton.

A special seated performance titled The House Of Blues has also been added for June 28 at Chiddingfold Village Hall in Godalming, Surrey. The show pays homage to the influence of blues music on modern genres, featuring reinterpretations of works by Robert Johnson, B.B. King, Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters, and Led Zeppelin.

Additional highlights include a return to Britain’s Oldest Brewery, The Old Brewery Store in Faversham, on October 16, where Harding will perform a solo acoustic support set for Erja Lyytinen, presented by Rockin Roots Events.

Harding’s 2026 schedule builds on a busy touring period that began in 2024, with performances across Newcastle, Glasgow, Bracknell, London, Southampton, Woking, and Kingsbridge. Full electric band performances now appear under the name Ross Harding & The Dark Blues.

‘THE BLOOD & THE BLUES’ 2026 UK TOUR DATES

Saturday 7 February 2026

Ram Jam Records

46b Richmond Road (Behind The Grey Horse pub)

Kingston upon Thames, KT2 5EE

Tickets: https://www.ramjamrecords.co.uk/events/07-02-26-the-ross-harding-band

Thursday 12 February 2026

The Spinning Top

20 Wellington Rd S

Stockport SK4 1AA

Tickets: https://www.fatsoma.com/e/2p4s71kv/stockport-blues-night-thomas-heppell-ashley-sherlock-ross-harding-andy-preston

Saturday 28 February 2026

John Peel Centre for Creative Arts

Church Walk

Stowmarket, Suffolk IP14 1ET

Tickets: https://johnpeelcentre.com/JohnPeelCentre.dll/WhatsOn?f=380961

Thursday 12 March 2026

The Brunswick

1 Holland Road

Hove, East Sussex BN3 1JF

Tickets: https://www.brunswickpub.co.uk/event-details/ross-harding-dark-echoes-dark-blues-solo-performance

Friday 20 March 2026

Colne Delta Blues and Americana Club

Brightlingsea Community Centre

Church Road, Brightlingsea, Colchester CO7 0FT

Venue: https://colnedelta.club/

Saturday 21 March 2026

The Fiery Bird

32 Goldsworth Road

Woking GU21 6JT

Tickets: https://sessami.co/events/rosshardingdarkblues

Friday 27 March 2026

Riff Factory

Stoke-on-Trent ST4 4HS

Tickets: https://www.gigantic.com/ross-harding-blues-band-tickets/stoke-on-trent-riff-factory/2026-03-27-19-00

Saturday 11 April 2026

The Bread and Roses

68 Clapham Manor Street

London SW4 6DZ

Tickets: https://dice.fm/event/eo3l86-ross-harding-dark-blues-night-11th-apr-the-bread-and-roses-london

Friday 17 April 2026

The Havana

3 Little London

Chichester PO19 1PH

Tickets: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/havanamusicfoundation/2017902

Sunday 28 June 2026

Chiddingfold Village Hall

Coxcombe Lane

Chiddingfold, Surrey GU8 4QA

Details: BYOB and snacks welcome; seated audience; limited capacity

Tickets: https://good-show.co.uk/events/3399

Thursday 30 July 2026

Hangar Farm Arts Centre

Aikman Lane

Totton, Southampton SO40 8FT

Tickets: https://hangerfarm.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173664298

Friday 16 October 2026

The Old Brewery Store

Mill Place

Faversham ME13 7DY

Tickets: https://rockinrootsevents.co.uk/event/erja-lyytinen-live-at-the-old-brewery-store-faversham-2026

(More dates to be announced.)

Ross Harding is a Johannesburg-born blues rock musician currently based in the UK. Known for his commanding vocal style and expressive guitar work, Harding blends classic blues and rock influences with a darker contemporary edge. His performances range from solo acoustic to full electric band presentations, and he has toured extensively across clubs, festivals, and major venues throughout the UK.