Bethnal Green Working Men's Club will throw open its doors for a seven night run of Robyn Herfellow's trailblazing new musical, Robyn Herfellow: Body Stocking Legion. Presented by The Divine's award-winning resident theatre company, Brooklyn Rep UK, and directed by founder and artistic director Charles Quittner; Body Stocking Legion performs from Saturday 12 - Tuesday 15 and Friday 18 - Sunday 20 April, and is the revolutionary incitement we've all been waiting for.

Created, performed and composed by international cabaret and theatre star Robyn Herfellow, Body Stocking Legion invites audiences to step into a post-apocalyptic world in which everything once considered normal has been driven into hiding. Get your fishnets, panties and linens, as the unexpected materials of the new world see audiences invited into Body Stocking Legion HQ, represented here as the much-loved Bethnal Green Working Men's Club, where a rowdy band of revolutionaries play out the events of the lingerie uprising. The world outside is not as you left it, are you going to join the rebellion?

With original songs composed by Robyn Herfellow played live by an electric line-up of queer musician performers - Vyvyan Wyld, Meg Narongchai, and Shakira Stellar - Body Stocking Legion journeys from keytar-mageddon, to a drag-based retelling of the history of revolution, stopping off at the odd orgy or two, before an inevitable fishnet frenzy of a finale.

Creator and lead performer, Robyn Herfellow, commented: “I am thrilled to be presenting my debut London run, Body Stocking Legion at Bethnal Green Working Men's Club. The club is the spiritual home to East London Cabaret and amidst threats of it closing, there is no better time for it to become the hideout for the revolutionary Body Stocking Legion. Fear not, Séayoncé and I have not broken up, but I am overjoyed to be presenting a production of my own, adding fuel to the fire and turning the volume up on my songs of the lingerie uprising!“

Robyn Herfellow: Body Stocking Legion is the first full theatrical run of 2025 at Bethnal Green Working Men's Club, which is currently campaigning to keep its doors open amidst threats of being sold to developers. The club is now an asset of community value, with the planning protections of a Cabaret Theatre, so the more exciting theatre and cabaret hosted at the club, the stronger the campaign to save it gets. For more information on the campaign to save the club and to donate to the Crowdfunder click here.

Robyn Herfellow is best known as Leslie Ann, the murderous accomplice to Séayoncé (Dan Wye). Body Stocking Legion is their first full length solo work.

Robyn Herfellow: Body Stocking Legion performs at Bethnal Green Working Men's Club from Saturday 12 - Tuesday 15 and Friday 18 - Sunday 20 April 2025.

