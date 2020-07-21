Robin Ince and Brian Cox Will Headline Blue Dot Online Festival

Robin Ince and Prof. Brian Cox to headline Blue Dot Festival in conversation with Award-winning American writer, producer, and director Ann Druyan (and many other great reasons for following The Cosmic Shambles Network during lockdown).

In this fascinating interview, which will be the headline show of Blue Dot Festival's specially curated online festival, A Weekend In Outer Space, Robin and Brian will be speaking to Emmy Award-winning Ann Druyan who co-wrote the iconic TV series Cosmos which was presented by her late husband Carl SaganShe was also the Creative Director of NASA's Voyager Interstellar Message Project, perhaps better known as The Golden Record which was affixed to both the Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 spacecraft. (watch at - cosmicshambles.com or aweekendinouterspace.com).

The Cosmic Shambles Network were one of the first out of the gate with ground-breaking livestream content when lockdown hit back in March and they continue to push the boundaries of science and arts entertainment with both CSN favourites and innovative new work -

Book Shambles continues to be one of the Network's most popular shows with recent guests including singer-songwriter Tori Amos, writer, broadcaster and cleric Richard Holloway, Sunday Times best-selling author Clare Mackintosh and novelist Dina Nayeri. Upcoming guests include novelist, activist and 2020 Booker Prize winner Bernardine Evaristo, economist Tim Harford and mult-million copy best-selling author Adam Kay.

Science Shambles was one of The Stay at Home Festival's most viewed shows and continues live every single Sunday at 3.00pm including an audience Q&A. Hosted by Robin Ince and Helen Czerski with recent guests including mathematician Dr Hannah Fry, mathematician Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon, theoretical and particle physicist Dr Simon Singh, physicist Prof Brian Cox, structural engineer Dr Roma Agrawal and psychologist Prof Richard Wiseman

Genetics Shambles was launched by the Network on 1st July 2020 in association with The Genetics Society and The Milner Centre for Evolution at the University of Bath. The series continues on every second Wednesday at 8:30pm. Recent guests have included geneticists Dr Adam Rutherford, Dr Emma Hodcroft and Prof Sir Munir Pirmohamed. Future guests include Professor Chris Stringer.

Wife on Earth, Joanna Neary's popular podcast is now in its second series and continues to follow the trials and tribulations of repressed housewife Celia Jesson, her dependable husband Fred and her team of regulars who are currently recording in her lounge as they are unable to use the local library in Lower Upping due to refurbishment.

Teenage Student Neuro Hurdles focusses on the perception, and the science, of teenage mental health and was intended to tour the UK this year. Following lockdown the Network decided to make it into a one-off online special. Young people are often labelled as challenging and difficult with the blame laid at the feet of everything from drugs and video games to oversleeping and bad parenting. Is there any truth in these generalisations, or are teenagers just misunderstood? Join neuroscientist Dr Dean Burnett and psychologists Dr Suzi Gage and Prof Pete Etchells in conversation with chair, Dr Suze Kundu, to consider whether we're being overly dismissive when it comes adolescence and the challenges that presents.

Science blogs continue to be hugely popular on the Network with fascinating content from some of the science world's leading protagonists including psychologists Dr Suzi Gage and Dr Pete Etchells, neuroscientist Dr Dean Burnett, cell biologist Dr Jenny Rohn and physicist Professor Jon Butterworth.

Science in Zero G the Network's six episode series made in conjunction with the European Space Agency is also available now. Presented by Dr Helen Czerski and Ginny Smith, and featuring Major Tim Peake, the series takes a look at cutting edge science being conducted in micro gravity as Helen herself boards a Parabolic flight with ESA and Novespace.

Shambles Show and Tell is a weekly online show hosted by Robin Ince and Josie Long and recent guests have included Ross Noble, Chris Addison, Rebecca Front, Nish Kumar, Nitin Sawhney, Alice Roberts and Ralf Little

