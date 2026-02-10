Riverside Studios to Stage Ted Walliker's Solo Show RON This March

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

As of last week, Riverside Studios (Hammersmith) announced their Spring season of theatre. Newcomer Ted Walliker's solo show RON features as something of a curiosity; it will be staged in the main house - Studio 2, a privilege usually reserved for large-scale musicals, immersive shows and big names (Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson and Louisa Harland shared the Studio 2 stage in Jeremy Herrin's Ulster American two years ago).

Director Lev Govorovski comments "It's frankly absurd that we're being allowed to put on this play in Studio 2. Ted and I have seen many excellent shows there and we can't believe our luck that in March we'll have a show of our own in that very space. It's really a testament to Ted's writing that we're allowed to do this. It's no mean feat conveying absurdity and violence contrasted with pathetic romance and fragility with the comedy, bite and punch Ted is able to deploy. Directing this beast of a play has been a wonderful challenge I'm thoroughly enjoying as we progress through rehearsals. The audience are in for a real surprise with RON. We're very very excited to share it."

The RON team consists entirely of Walliker and Govorovski. Both having trained as actors (Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and ALRA/Rose Bruford respectively), they developed skills in technical disciplines to help them to create their own work. The responsibility of lighting, sound, set and costume is shared between them.

RON plays at Riverside Studios from Thursday 5th March to Saturday 7th March.

Synopsis

Tony Foot presents his latest stand-up show about life, love and friendship. Or - at least - he tries to... Tony seems to have something else on his mind.

RON is an absurd, violent, genre-bending queer odyssey exploring the nature of unrequited love; how far would you go to show someone you love them? Sometimes you're just the Ron person in the Ron place at the Ron time. Ron. Ron. Ron. Ron. Ron.