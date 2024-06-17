Revel Puck Circus Comes to Gosport in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The multi-award-winning Revel Puck Circus are coming to Gosport with their first new major production in three years. The Nose Dive Assembly premiered at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in May, and will come to Fort Brockhurst before heading to the Ventnor Fringe on the Isle of Wight. This exciting new Big Top show, a co-commission with Ventnor Fringe, is the third and final instalment in the Revel Pucks’ Risk Trilogy, exploring trust, daring and community with incredible circus skills and artists.

The Revel Pucks bring their quintessential immersive, joyous energy and high skill level to this brand-new circus show for family audiences. This high energy production is jampacked with large-scale contemporary circus including daring high wire walkers, teeterboarders and bespoke apparatus. The Nose Dive Assembly also features the only female Wheel of Death duo in the UK – an exhilarating huge rotating apparatus on which performers carry out incredible balancing acrobatic skills, it is a thrilling treat for audiences of all ages.

Anyone and everyone can enjoy the spectacle of the circus in the Revel Pucks’ Big Top Tent, where they create a fun and welcoming atmosphere for all. The Revel Pucks want everyone in the community to be able to enjoy high quality, unique entertainment with their creative, thrilling shows that are suitable for all. The Big Top bar is stocked with family favourites – and something stronger for the grown ups – and families can join The Revel Pucks in their atmospheric circus village before the show. English Heritage’s Fort Brockhurst will provide a unique backdrop to the production. Constructed in the mid-19th century to protect against the threat of French invasion, its expansive parade ground and moated keep remain largely unaltered and regularly play host to events for the Gosport community.

Lucy Babb, Crying Out Loud Programme Producer, commented, Crying Out Loud is delighted to be working in partnership with Revel Puck Circus in 2024, building on previous successful residencies in Derby, Leyton, Bristol and Brighton, to now activate a much loved English Heritage site (Fort Brockhurst) and build new partnerships between key national, regional, local organisations and communities. Forming a key part of the new Crying Out Loud programme in the Solent and wider south-west region, The Revel Puck Circus residencies in Ventnor and Gosport are a much needed first step towards the increased provision of high-quality performance, training and artist platforming/upskilling in the Solent region.

The Revel Pucks have swiftly become a staple of the circus scene, creating unique entertainment for communities. The company is fresh off their shows at Paris’ Cirque de Demain Festival, where they won the 2024 Prix Spécial du Jury and Trophée Bretange Circus, The Wing Scuffle Spectacular and The Ruckus, bringing exceptional circus to communities across the country.

