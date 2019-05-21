Red Hot Chilli Pipers Come to Warrington As Part Of World Tour

Red Hot Chilli Pipers, the band who brought us the unforgettable genre of bagrock, have announced a Warrington date as part of their world tour.

RHCP promise bagpipes with attitude, drums with a Scottish accent and a show so hot it carries its own health warning, when they call at Parr Hall on Saturday 23 November.

The band's achievements have reached incredible heights with their groundbreaking fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock/pop anthems which they proudly call bagrock.

From their formation in 2002 and a cameo appearance with The Darkness at T in the Park in 2004, to opening the festival's main stage in their own right in 2014, the past 17 years have seen the Red Hot Chilli Pipers become the most famous bagpipe band on the planet.

The Pipers are a genuinely unique experience and they have never been more in demand for their infectious style of feel-good music which appeals right across the age range to people all over the world.

They have collected together an impressive group of musicians from Scotland and further afield, many holding World Championship titles and all seriously good players with impressive credentials and qualifications.

In 2014 the Chilli Pipers released a live DVD and CD entitled Live at the Lake, which captured an explosive evening of entertainment at Milwaukee Irish Fest, the band's US spiritual home, on the shores of Lake Michigan.

In 2016 the Pipers recorded fresh tracks and released a new studio album, the high energy, powerful, and intense Octane; it's a continued fusion of traditional tunes and rock classics which takes bagrock to a whole new level.

Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office on 01925 442345.





