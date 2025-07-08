Reading Rep Theatre Reveals 2025 Summer School Offerings With West End Stars

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Reading Rep Theatre has announced its 2025 Summer Schools, offering Berkshire's young performers a unique chance to train and perform alongside West End stars and acclaimed industry creatives. Part of Reading Rep Theatre's award-winning ENGAGE outreach programme, these dynamic week-long workshops are a one-of-a-kind experience in the region.

This summer, Reading Rep Theatre is opening the doors to their state-of-the-art venue on King's Road to the next generation of performers with an exciting series of Summer Schools for young people aged 5 - 17, these dynamic week-long experiences give children across Berkshire the rare chance to learn and perform inside a professional theatre, alongside current West End performers and acclaimed creative teams.

Whether your child dreams of singing West End hits, building magical underwater worlds, or stepping into the pages of a Roald Dahl classic, there's something for every young imagination. From confidence-building for juniors to specialist training for teens, these summer camps are a thrilling, hands-on way to explore theatre-making - right here in Reading.

With access to working with current West End performers, this is an experience that simply doesn't exist elsewhere in the region.

Sam Amestoy, Reading Rep Youth Theatre Lead said, “This summer at Reading Rep will be our biggest yet! With a brilliant selection of workshops led by incredible industry professionals. Whether you're looking to learn from West End stars, thrive in creating your own Play, or have lots of fun…there is something for everyone. We are extremely proud to be able to offer such a broad variety of workshops this summer for children of all ages. And we absolutely cannot wait to get started. So don't miss out, book now and see you this summer!”

Paul Stacey, Artistic Director of Reading Rep, said: “Inspiring the next generation and cultivating creativity from a young age is at the heart of everything we do. Our Summer Schools offer children an extraordinary chance not just to dream, but to step onto the stage alongside West End talent. It's thrilling, it's transformative, and it's precisely what makes Reading Rep so special.”

Under The Sea!, for Juniors aged 5-10, will see participants create a show using songs from beloved films such as Moana, The Little Mermaid, and Finding Nemo. The children will get to create the set, props, and costumes as well as build their confidence, make friends, and perform a show in the theatre at the end of the week. The programme runs from Monday 28 July to Friday 1 August with a £200 participant fee.

Play In A Week, for Seniors Aged 11+. Work alongside West End actor Mabli Gwynne (recent credits include Dr Strangelove (Noel Coward Theatre, and just streamed as part of the NT Live programme) and Ada Thorne in Peaky Blinders: The Rise, and Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens (King's Head)). The week will see participants devise, write, and perform a play in a week. This holiday camp provides students with an inspiring atmosphere to unleash their creativity, develop new skills, and make new friends. The programme runs from Monday 28 July to Friday 1 August with a £200 participant fee.

Summer In Song with Make/Sense Theatre, for Neurodivergent Young People Aged 11+, will see participants work with Make/Sense Theatre, a West End performer, and a top musical director to unleash their inner star through the one-week summer camp. The week will culminate in a performance for family and friends on the Reading Rep Theatre stage. The programme runs from Monday 4 August to Friday 8 August with a £250 participant fee.

Dahl's Phizz-Whizzing Kiddles On Stage!, for Juniors Aged 5-10, sees participants entered into Roald Dahl's world of ‘Pure Imagination' as they play games, make arts and crafts, and create a show centred around the wondrous characters created by Roald Dahl. This holiday camp is a great place to work in a team, build confidence and self esteem, have fun and develop skills. The programme runs from Monday 11 August to Friday 15 August with a £200 participant fee.

West End Experience!, for Seniors Aged 11+, returns by popular demand and lets participants have the West End experience as they learn in an inspiring atmosphere, perform hit songs, choreograph dances, get top tips from industry professionals and end the week singing and dancing in their own West End Musical showcase. They will explore the songs in shows such as Grease, Six, Phantom of the Opera and more. The programme runs from Monday 11 August to Friday 15 August with a £200 participant fee.

Karen Wilkinson will be joining us for West End Experience and Make Sense camps, her recent credits include The Phantom of the Opera in the West End. She has performed as a soloist at Cadogan Hall, the Apollo, the Vaudeville and at Feinstein's 54 Below, off-Broadway, NYC.

Also joining us for West End Experience is Mervin Noronha, recent credits include Mean Girls The Musical on the West End and Wizard of Oz at Leicester Curve. Film credits also include Greatest Days and What's Love Got To Do With It?

Musical Mayhem with Make/Sense Theatre, for Neurodivergent Young People Aged 11+, will see participants work with Make/Sense Theatre, a West End performer, and a top musical director to unleash their inner star through the one-week summer camp. The week will culminate in a performance for family and friends on the Reading Rep Theatre stage. The programme runs from Monday 18 August to Friday 22 August with a £250 participant fee.

Spaces are limited and will fill quickly. Secure your child's place now at readingrep.com!