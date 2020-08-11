Radio 4 Commissions New Series From Blind Comedian Jamie MacDonald

The series of four 15 minute shows will be recorded in front of a live audience.

Jamie MacDonald has been commissioned to write a brand new comedy series for BBC Radio 4. The series will be produced by Richard Melvin for Dabster Productions whose Radio 4 credits include Rosie Jones - Box Ticker, Suggs Love Letters To London, Fred At The Stand and Terry Alderton's Whole Half Hour.

The series of four 15 minute shows will be recorded in front of a live audience. In his typically forthright and honest style Jamie will reveal his experience of losing his sight as a teenager and how he has finally embraced his blindness and the, sometimes hilarious, effects it has had on his life. From utter denial to enthusiastic acceptance, this comedic take on Jamie's remarkable journey offers an inspiring perspective on life and the things that many of us take for granted. The series is pencilled to transmit in the popular 11.00pm slot in Spring 2021.

"I've loved BBC Radio 4 comedy all my life. The station has been a launch pad for some of my favourite comedians and I can't believe I've now been given my own series! The only time I've been this excited and terrified was when my mate let me drive his car!" - Jamie MacDonald

"We've worked with Jamie on many TV and radio projects over the years and are delighted that we've finally managed to get his own series commissioned. Jamie has developed into a very classy comedian and I hope this series will be the first of many. It's also a pleasure to be working with Andrew, who's got a keen eye for a great comedian and a knack for finding good stories. Roll on 2021." - Richard Melvin, Dabster Productions

Jamie MacDonald is a Scottish comedian, writer and voiceover artist. In 2017 Jamie was named on the BBC New Talent Hotlist as well as reaching the semi-final of the BBC New Comedy Award. His credits include Breaking The News (BBC Scotland), The Comedy Underground (BBC Scotland), Fred At The Stand (BBC Radio 4), Rosie Jones: Box Ticker (BBC Radio 4) and Scot Squad (BBC Scotland).

Jamie has performed six solo shows at the Edinburgh Fringe as well as performing at comedy clubs all around the UK including Glee, The Stand and The Comedy Store (Manchester). Jamie successfully toured Scotland with his show, Designated Driver, in 2019.

As well as Life On The Blink Jamie also appeared in the BBC Scotland pilot, The Scotts, which has since been commissioned as a series. He has also been invited to speak at the Oxford Student Union.

Jamie started to lose his sight in his early teens due to a progressive degenerative retinal disease. Despite this, Jamie studied Ancient History at St Andrews University and Law at Aberdeen before working as a corporate banker in London.

