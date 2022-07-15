REVEALED Comes to Tobacco Factory Theatres in September

Tobacco Factory Theatres in Bristol has announced that their in-house autumn production will be the world premiere of Revealed.

Set against the backdrop of an uprising, following an incident in police custody that stuns the nation, Revealed is written by renowned actor and emerging playwright Daniel J Carver (Royal Shakespeare Company, Belgrade Theatre).

Tackling themes of racism, masculinity, sexuality and mental health, through the prism of a powerful and poignant family drama, Revealed builds on the theatre's commitment to producing original work that delights and provokes.

Following an R&D workshop at the National Theatre Studio last month and developed with the support of the National Theatre's Generate programme, Revealed is co-commissioned by Tobacco Factory Theatres and The Red Earth Collective, and will run at the Bristol venue from Thursday 22 September to Saturday 8 October.

The Red Earth Collective is a Birmingham-based Mental Health organisation, which uses the arts to challenge mental health stigma and discrimination in marginalised and racialised communities.

Speaking of the inspiration behind his new play, Daniel J Carver said:

"As a Black British Man of Jamaican descent and recently a father of a 1-year-old, I have often reflected on who am I, and where do I stand in this world? Revealed is such an important world for me to explore as it unpicks what black men think and feel, but don't say."

"I have written this piece because I want to connect audiences to the heartbeat of what drives us to make the choices we make. How do we function in times of conflict and uncertainty, and what are our default coping mechanisms?"

Artistic Director and CEO of Tobacco Factory Theatres, Mike Tweddle said:

"This is a hugely important new production for Tobacco Factory Theatres. Revealed focuses on issues that are pertinent to so many people right now, and we believe it will be a deeply moving experience for all who attend. The writing is so powerful, it hurtles from devastating and shocking to hilarious and charming in 90 unforgettable minutes. We couldn't think of a more valuable story to share with audiences at this time."

Accompanying Revealed, Tobacco Factory Theatres will introduce the Share The Story initiative, which will seek audiences' support in enabling young people of all backgrounds to attend the show.

Mike Tweddle continues:

"At the heart of this story is 17-year-old Luther, who is trying to make sense of his world. With riots and protests happening on the street, Luther sees his father and grandfather in new light, as they grapple with issues of racism, masculinity, sexuality and mental health. The play is all about the importance of talking, and finding the courage to share your story. That's why we are hosting a range of discussions around the show, and why we are asking for help to share this story with as many people as we can. Each £10 donation will directly pay for the ticket of a young person who otherwise wouldn't get to be part of it."

The play is being directed by Tobacco Factory Theatres' Associate Director Jay Zorenti-Nakhid, an inspirational director for whom Revealed will be his first main house production at Tobacco Factory Theatres, and who has a very personal connection to the play.

"The power of theatre never fails to surprise me. This play is about fatherhood and the importance of male relationships and a need to reach out and talk about emotions. When I was working on an early version of Revealed, the process inspired me to search for my biological father. I managed to track him down eventually, and when I told him that I was a Theatre Director, I mentioned a new drama that I was working on. Unbeknownst to us both, he had attended a preview sharing of the play without knowing it had been directed by his son. We were both in the same space, unknown to each other at the time, reflecting on each other and everything the play brings up around family relationships. It blew my mind! Of all the projects I've been involved with, Revealed is a very special and emotional one and now holds an even closer place in my heart."

Revealed opens at Tobacco Factory Theatres with previews from Thursday 22 September to Saturday 23 September, with the official opening night taking place on Tuesday 27 September.

Pay What You Decide Mondays take place on 26 September and 3 October offering audiences a chance to see the show at the most affordable prices.

Ticket prices are £16 for previews & matinees and £20 for evening performances with concessions available across all performances.

The theatre is also introducing a Share The Story ticket, where audiences can support the venue's campaign to introduce new audience members to their work. For more information on Share The Story, click here.

To book tickets for Revealed please visit www,tobaccofactorytheatres.com/shows/revealed/ or call the box office on 0117 902 0344.