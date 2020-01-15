Queen Symphonic, a Rock Orchestra Experience, Heads to the UK

Experience the unforgettable magic of Queen, in a rock and symphonic spectacular celebrating the greatest hits of Queen and featuring four rock vocalists who starred in 'We Will Rock You' and a five piece rock band and symphony orchestra!

The Queen Symphony spectacular - comes to the UK in February 2020 for nine shows and takes in the London Palladium on February 24th. The show includes full symphonic arrangements blended with a great rock band and performers honouring the greatest hits of Queen: Bohemian Rhapsody; We Are the Champions; Crazy Little Thing Called Love, We Will Rock You and more...

February 2020 Shows

15th - Birmingham Symphony Hall - with the Birmingham Symphony Orchestra

16th - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall - with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra

18th - Sheffield City Hall - with the Hallam Sinfonia Orchestra

19th - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall - with the Heart of England Philharmonic Orchestra

20th - Harrogate Convention Centre Auditorium - with the Heart of England Philharmonic Orchestra

22nd - Cardiff St David's Hall - with the Heart of England Philharmonic Orchestra

24th - London Palladium - with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra

25th - Bournemouth Pavilion - with the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra

26th - Eastbourne Congress Theatre - with the Heart of England Philharmonic Orchestra

Ticket Details:

£46 / £41 & £35 except at London where it will be £52, £47, £41 & £35

Tickets available from the venues direct or the 24 hour ticket hotline - www.ticketline.co.uk - 0844 888 9991

Queen Symphonic: A Rock Orchestra Experience has been performed to sell out audiences in the UK and globally with leading orchestras including Sydney Symphony Orchestra; Tokyo Philharmonic; Atlanta Symphony Orchestra; Colorado Symphony Orchestra; The Halle; and many more.

The concert was also recorded for a BBC Radio 2 'Friday Night Is Music Night' special, live from the London Coliseum.

This amazing concert pays tribute to one of the UK's greatest ever rock bands and a show not to be missed!





