QUIZ Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour

James Graham's critically acclaimed smash hit comedy, Quiz, will embark on a 20-week UK and Ireland tour from August 2020.

In September 2001, the nation was gripped by a scandal that remains, to this day, a mystery. Charles Ingram, aka the Coughing Major, and his accomplices duped the world's richest and most popular TV quiz show - Who Wants to Be a Millionaire - out of £1,000,000. Or did they? And if they did cheat, how did they really do it?

Uncovering new evidence, and using bespoke technology never seen before on a UK tour, Quiz asks the audience to decide the ultimate 50-50: guilty or not guilty.

Quiz returns to the stage following its highly successful world premiere at Chichester's Minerva Theatre in 2017 and subsequent West End transfer in 2018. The production is directed by Artistic Director of Chichester Festival Theatre, Daniel Evans with Sean Linnen, designs by Robert Jones, lighting by Tim Lutkin, music and sound by Ben and Max Ringham, video design by Tim Reid, and original movement direction by Naomi Said. The tour is produced by William Village and Adam Spiegel. Casting will be announced in due course.

Set to air in 2020, the Olivier Award winning writer, James Graham, has also adapted Quiz into a three-part drama for ITV. The TV series of the same name is directed by Stephen Frears and stars Michael Sheen, Matthew Macfadyen, Sian Clifford, Aisling Bea and Helen McCrory.

Quiz is a fictional imagination based on real events which took place in 2001 following an episode of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? It is not in any way connected with the makers of the programme or any of the individuals portrayed.

Tour Dates

Bromley, Churchill Theatre churchilltheatre.co.uk

24 Aug - 5 Sept 2020 020 3285 6000

Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre marlowetheatre.com

7 Sept - 12 Sept 2020 01227 787787

Leicester, Curve Theatre curveonline.co.uk

14 Sept - 19 Sept 2020 0116 242 3595

Newcastle, Theatre Royal theatreroyal.co.uk

21 Sept - 26 Sept 2020 08448 11 21 21

Sheffield, Lyceum Theatre sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

28 Sept - 3 Oct 2020 0114 249 6000

Dublin, Bord Gais Energy Theatre bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

5 Oct - 10 Oct 2020 +353 (1) 677 7999

Southampton, Mayflower Theatre mayflower.org.uk

12 Oct - 17 Oct 2020 02380 711811

Nottingham, Theatre Royal trch.co.uk

19 Oct - 24 Oct 2020 0115 989 5555

Bath, Theatre Royal theatreroyal.org.uk

26 Oct - 31 Oct 2020 01225 448844

Cardiff, New Theatre newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

2 Nov - 7 Nov 2020 02920 878 889

Edinburgh, King's Theatre capitaltheatres.com

9 Nov - 14 Nov 2020 0131 529 6000

Inverness, Eden Court eden-court.co.uk

16 Nov - 21 Nov 2020 01463 234 234

Further 2021 tour dates and venues will be announced in due course.





