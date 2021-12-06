Punchdrunk Release More Tickets For THE BURNT CITY 100 Days Ahead Of Opening

With just over 100 days until the opening, Punchdrunk have today released more tickets for their brand new show The Burnt City. A limited season on sale until 28th August 2022 with previews commencing on Tuesday 22nd March. The official opening will be on Thursday 21st April and tickets are now on from theburntcity.com with best availability from May.

The production will be the internationally-acclaimed theatre company's first time in London since 2014 and their most ambitious show to date. It reunites the creative team behind Sleep No More and features a cast of international performers, including original members of the first Punchdrunk shows.



Preparations are well underway with the vast set under construction in Woolwich Arsenal - taking over two Grade II Listed Buildings. It will be the first time some of the buildings - with over 100,000 square feet of space - have ever been opened to the public. Workshops with the international cast took place in September ahead of full rehearsals beginning in January 2022.



On their own theatrical adventure, audiences are free to explore this dystopian landscape - taking them from the majesty of royal palaces to the pulsating underworld of Troy. Audiences may choose to follow the characters who emerge from the shadows, saturate themselves in the show's shifting atmosphere, or break free of the crowd and discover mysteries lying in wait at the heart of the labyrinth.



"As the smoke soars on wings to heaven, so sinks our city"

In the smouldering promise of the fall of Troy, a mythical world of Gods and mortals rises from the ashes.

As Greece teeters on the brink of victory, the neon backstreets of Downtown Troy give way to a sprawling labyrinth hiding secrets even the prophecies could not foretell.

In this colossal playground, the furies watch on as mortals play out their fate. And as night falls, the city comes alive. One last time.

Punchdrunk is committed to working with the local community including running community events and partnerships with local arts and community groups in the borough, offering support, learning and resources.



The Burnt City is supported by Porsche as Headline Partner.