Producers Emily Hudd and Iain Wimbush Unveil Bango Studios

Producers Emily Hudd and Iain Wimbush have announced the launch of their brand new production company Bango Studios, with a partnership deal with BBC Studios in place and a string of projects in development.

The company will focus on premium talent and original formats with both domestic and international potential, as well as creating audacious and newsworthy content for multiple platforms. Bango Studios will build on Iain and Emily's existing talent relationships as well as forging new creative partnerships to create innovative returnable formats that pack a punch and are infused with warmth.

The partnership with BBC Studios will see Bango Studios develop original formats, with BBC Studios sharing IP and distribution rights. The partnership was brokered by Kate Ward (MD, Factual) and Matt Forde (MD, Global Entertainment) on behalf of BBC Studios.

Emily and Iain are joined at Bango Studios by Managing Director Lucy Rothery, who previously worked as Director of Operations at Rumpus. Chloe Avery also joins Emily and Iain as development creative. Previously development producer at Rumpus and development AP at Naked, Chloe will specialise in Entertainment and Reality formats for Bango Studios.

In 2013 Iain and Emily founded Rumpus Media, creating unique shows across multiple genres that were driven by creative passion and an appetite for disruption, from Joe Lycett's Got Your Back and Late Night Lycett to The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan, How to Survive a Dictator with Munya Chawawa and Out of Order. By the time they left the company in 2024, the duo had made and sold over 100 titles ranging from factual entertainment, formats, comedy, live entertainment and current affairs, and Rumpus Media had won three BAFTA awards, ten BAFTA nominations, three RTS awards, two Broadcast Awards, three Edinburgh TV Awards, a Grierson, a Cannes Lion, a MIPCOM format award, as well as nominated for Best Production Company at the Broadcast awards.

Emily Hudd said, "We're thrilled to be launching Bango Studios, scaling up the innovative mischief and joy for which we are known into premium formats and talent projects for the UK and beyond."

Iain Wimbush added, “We are excited to work with the brilliant team at BBC Studios: they share our bold ambitions to build a new production company known both for creative innovation and commercial success.”

On behalf of BBC Studios, Kate Ward said: “Emily and Iain have a remarkable track record for creative innovation - delivering programmes of true originality, with a unique combination of fun and real-world impact. We are thrilled to be partnering with them as they launch Bango Studios, and look forward to much success together.”

About Bango Studios

The team behind Bango Studios has a reputation for mischief; hijacking news headlines, creating viral noise and bolstering viewership with innovative social promotion. Bango Studios will continue to push a truly 360 approach to promotion; combining social, marketing and conversation while combining remarkable talent with genre-bending formats that have commercial scale and appeal globally.

They create formats that reinvent popular genres and excite buyers, while building long and trusted relationships with the best new and established UK talent in front of and behind the camera.

Indie consultancy Matisse will be providing creative and strategic support to the business.

For their previous production company, collectively the Bango Studios co-founders Emily Hudd and Iain Wimbush amassed 3 BAFTA awards, ten BAFTA nominations, three RTS awards, two Broadcast awards, three Edinburgh TV Awards, a Grierson, a Cannes Lion, a MIPCOM format award, as well as nominated for Best Production Company at the Broadcast Awards.

