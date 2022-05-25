Polka Theatre Will Present ADVENTURE THE PIRATE, THE PRINCESS, AND THE PLATYPUS in June

With The Paper Dolls currently running at the venue, Artistic Director Peter Glanville announces the run of the world première of The Pirate, The Princess, and The Platypus which is playing on Polka Theatre's Main Stage, opening on Wednesday 22 June with previews from 18 June, running until 20 August.

This brand-new show is written and directed by Olivier-nominated writers for Potted Potter and Potted Panto, Daniel Clarkson and Richard Hurst. It is about choosing your destiny, discovering your identity, and finding your friends with Josephine Starte, Alex Stedman, and Teegan Hurley in the title roles.

Daniel Clarkson and Richard Hurst said today, "We have had so much fun creating this wonderfully silly brand-new comic fairy tale, and we cannot wait to introduce you to a Pirate, a Princess and a Platypus as we bring this magical world of sparkling places, secret pirate lairs, desert islands and stormy ocean seas to the stage at the fabulous Polka Theatre for the very first time!"

Peter Glanville said today 'We're very excited to be premiering this new comedy by Richard Hurst and Dan Clarkson. It's very inventive and spins the traditional fairytale on its head, but above all, It's extremely funny. I think our audiences are going to love this - pirates and princesses will never be the same again'

Cast: Josephine Starte, Alex Stedman, Teegan Hurley

Set & Costume Design: Jessica Curtis Composer: Jane Watkins, Sound Design: Sam Clarkson, Lighting Designer: Bethany Gupwell, Wardrobe Supervisor: Annie James

Once upon a time, there was a pirate who wanted to be a princess, a princess who wanted to be a pirate and a platypus who was happy being exactly themselves!

Join us this summer for a brand-new comic fairy-tale adventure for children and their grown-ups, about choosing your destiny, discovering your identity, and finding your friends. Let us take you to a magical musical world of pirate kings, queens, frogs, tall towers and shipwrecks of French fancies and barrels of grog!

See our heroes strike out across the high seas but be back to the palace in time for high tea!

From the incredibly silly minds behind the Olivier-nominated global hits Potted Potter and Potted Panto.

British-Australian actor and writer Josephine Starte plays the Platypus. Her theatre work includes work for venues including Southwark Playhouse, Bristol Old Vic, Sydney's Old Fitz, The Space, and Camden People's Theatre. She is the recipient of the NoBudge Best Actress award.

Alex Stedman plays the Pirate. His theatre credits include (It's Not All) Zoom & Gloom (Roustabout Theatre), Igloo (Travelling Light Theatre/ Bristol Old Vic), Out of the Dark (Rose Theatre Kingston), Return To Elm House (Battersea Arts Centre), Witness For The Prosecution (West End), Pink Mist (Bristol Old Vic/ Bush Theatre/ UK Tour), and Layla's Room (Theatre Centre).

His screen credits include Skins, Casualty, Fear The Invisible Man.

Teegan Hurley plays the Princess. Her theatre credits include The Merry Wives' (Barn Theatre) Julius Caesar (Golden Goose Theatre), Macbeth (Beyond the Horizon Theatre), Ghost Raiders (Tower of London).

Performances run 18 June - 20 August.

Box Office: 020 8543 4888 / boxoffice@polkatheatre.com

polkatheatre.com