Pitlochry Festival Theatre Will Thank NHS Workers With Free Tickets To ALICE IN WONDERLAND WORLD

As a small thank you for all their amazing work over the last 18 months, Pitlochry Festival Theatre are offering all NHS workers up to 4 free tickets to Alice in Wonderland World, the theatre's exciting new interactive, visual, and bilingual sound, walk-through adventure.

Amy Liptrott, Associate Director at Pitlochry Festival Theatre said:

" To all the amazing NHS workers, we would love to invite you and your families to enjoy the wonderful Alice in Wonderland World interactive experience in our beautiful gardens in Pitlochry as a small but heartfelt thank you for all your amazing work."

Alice's adventures are brought to life in Pitlochry Festival Theatre's beautiful Explorers' Garden where visitors can become one of the many brilliant characters she meets! Alice can't find the White Rabbit, and we can't find The Cheshire Cat - can you help? Journey along the Playing Card Path, through the Mad Hatter's Tea Party, play a Gigantic Game of Chess in the Red Queen's pillared Garden, see the White Queen's Palace appearing amongst the trees, meet the giant cuddly Caterpillar and join the search for The Cheshire Cat! Visitors will hear actors telling the story in English and Gaelic on audio through new beacon technology on their own device, along with the visual delights, and they will get a handout map to set them on their magical journey through Alice in Wonderland World.

As well as the App, ticket bookers can download from the theatre's website a booklet as part of the theatre's Build Your Own Theatre series, which will share tips on how you can make easy costumes and dress up to make your visit to the garden even more memorable. This is also in Gaelic and English.

Alice in Wonderland World runs until 12 September from Thursdays-Sundays between 12-5pm. Last entry is at 4pm.

NHS Alice in Wonderland World tickets are available by calling the Pitlochry Festival Theatre box office on 01796 484626.