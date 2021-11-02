Photos: WHAT THE LADYBIRD HEARD to Open at Milton Keynes Theatre

The much-loved stage adaptation of What the Ladybird Heard, from bestselling children's author Julia Donaldson and award-winning illustrator Lydia Monks, will arrive in Milton Keynes on Wednesday 24 November.

Bringing the farmyard to life will be Nikita Johal (Spring Awakening, Hope Mill), Roddy Lynch (A Christmas Carol, Theatre Royal Bath), James Mateo-Salt (The Pirate Queen, London Coliseum), Matthew McPherson (The Jolly Christmas Postman, Oxford Playhouse), and Abigail Middleton (Pig, Royal Court Theatre Liverpool). Showcasing live instrumental music, original songs, puppetry and rhymes galore this exciting adaptation is a treat for the whole family.

Author Julia Donaldson comments, 'It's fantastic to see one of my most-loved children's books, What the Ladybird Heard, returning to the stage, both in the West End and around the UK! After such a hard year it's important that we can provide creative escapism for young children, and this stage show will do just that. I can't wait to get back to the theatre and see it myself. I believe audiences are in for a treat!'

Illustrator and Show Design Consultant Lydia Monks adds, 'It's always a thrill to see my illustrations burst into life on stage and I'm very excited to be involved in this project. Theatre is an important tool for children's creative development, and I believe this show is the perfect outlet. I look forward to transporting everyone to the farm for a fun family adventure!'

A colourful countryside adventure brought to life on stage, What the Ladybird Heard is a fantastic introduction to theatre for the little ones. Packed with plenty of audience participation and full of laughs this retelling of the classic children's book is the tale of one quiet Ladybird on her quest to save the day!

