Photos: THE MEAT KINGS! (INC.) OF BROOKLYN HEIGHTS World Premiere In Rehearsal

Rehearsal photos have been released for the world premiere of Hannah Doran’s The Meat Kings! (Inc.) of Brooklyn Heights, winner of the 2024 Papatango New Writing Prize.

The production opens in Park200 at Park Theatre on 4 November 2025, following previews from 30 October, and runs until 29 November.

Set in a struggling Brooklyn butcher shop, The Meat Kings! (Inc.) of Brooklyn Heights follows T, the new summer hire at Cafarelli & Sons, where the work is messy and the pressure unrelenting. As the season nears its end, long-time employees JD and Billy find themselves pitted against one another, each fighting to hold onto their livelihood while navigating fractured loyalties and shifting alliances. With the business on the brink and the promise of the American Dream slipping away, survival becomes the only rule of the trade.

Directed by George Turvey, Artistic Director of Papatango (Shook – National Tour & Sky Arts), the play delves into the brutal realities of America’s anti-immigration policies and the personal costs of chasing prosperity. Doran’s debut was selected from a record-breaking 1,589 submissions, joining a roster of past Papatango Prize winners whose works have gone on to receive Olivier, Critics’ Circle, and OffWestEnd awards, and productions in over 30 countries.

Photo Credit: Mark Douet