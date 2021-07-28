Photos: Sycorax Collective Presents SOMEWHERE TO BELONG

Laura Furner in association with Sycorax Collective presents Somewhere to Belong, a heart-warming piece of comic theatre about loving more than one gender.

Written and performed by Kim Scopes, the production will be performed at The Lion and Unicorn Theatre, London, 27 - 31 July 2021.

According to The Bisexual Report: Bisexual inclusion in LGBTQ equality and diversity, of all the larger sexuality groups, bisexual people have the worst mental health problems, including high rates of depression, anxiety, self-harm and suicidality. This has been found both internationally and in the UK specifically, and has been strongly linked to experiences of biphobia and bisexual invisibility. To shine a light on these experiences, bisexual writer and performer Kim Scopes has been talking to individuals worldwide who identify as being attracted to more than one gender, to develop a collection of contemporary, real-life experiences on the subject. Bringing together these stories from a global LGBT+ community, Somewhere to Belong is a heart-warming comedy taking audiences on a journey through a collection of real queer experiences, in search of a place to fit in.