Photos: Sycorax Collective Presents SOMEWHERE TO BELONG

Written and performed by Kim Scopes, the production will be performed at The Lion and Unicorn Theatre, London, 27 - 31 July 2021.

Jul. 28, 2021  

Laura Furner in association with Sycorax Collective presents Somewhere to Belong, a heart-warming piece of comic theatre about loving more than one gender.

Written and performed by Kim Scopes, the production will be performed at The Lion and Unicorn Theatre, London, 27 - 31 July 2021.

Check out photos below!


According to The Bisexual Report: Bisexual inclusion in LGBTQ equality and diversity, of all the larger sexuality groups, bisexual people have the worst mental health problems, including high rates of depression, anxiety, self-harm and suicidality. This has been found both internationally and in the UK specifically, and has been strongly linked to experiences of biphobia and bisexual invisibility. To shine a light on these experiences, bisexual writer and performer Kim Scopes has been talking to individuals worldwide who identify as being attracted to more than one gender, to develop a collection of contemporary, real-life experiences on the subject. Bringing together these stories from a global LGBT+ community, Somewhere to Belong is a heart-warming comedy taking audiences on a journey through a collection of real queer experiences, in search of a place to fit in.

For more information visit: https://www.thelionandunicorntheatre.com/whats-on#/event/somewhere-to-belong

Photo credit: Jack Parker

