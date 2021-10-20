Photos: Rikki Stone, Jamie Jones, Olivia Winterflood & More to Star in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST PANTOMIME at the Forum Theatre

Shone Productions Ltd will present Barrow's Biggest Ever Pantomime. Beauty And The Beast at The Forum Theatre, Barrow. From 14th until 29th December 2021.

Starring Comedy Star - Rikki Stone as Muddles, The Hilarious - Jamie Jones as Dame Betty, West End Star - Olivia Winterflood as Belle, Singing Sensation - Andrew Davison as Gaston & Introducing - Isabel Gamble as The Enchantress.

Watch as an arrogant young prince is turned into a hideous Beast who is destined to stay that way until he learns to love and be loved in return. Meet the beautiful Belle who turns up at the Beast's castle after he imprisons her mother. Will Belle and her friends conquer evil and lift the curse? There's only one way to find out...

This magical pantomime features Great Songs, Dazzling Dance Routines, Stunning Scenery, Beautiful Costumes and Amazing Special Effects - It will be an unforgettable experience for children and adults alike.

Producer, James Shone, revealed: "I am so excited to be bringing Pantomime back to Barrow, it was such a shame that we couldn't present the show last year due to the pandemic. It's a brilliant production and we have such a strong cast to deliver this up-to-date pantomime version of the classic story. There is something for the whole family and I know that everyone will have an enjoyable time"

So, make sure you book your tickets for this beauty of a show!

Book now to avoid disappointment. Tickets are on sale at 01229 820 000 or visit theforumbarrow.co.uk.