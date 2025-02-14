Photos: MACBETH at the Lyric Hammersmith Begins Rehearsals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ETT has released new rehearsal photos from Artistic Director Richard Twyman’s version of Macbeth, which is reworked for 2025 for a limited run at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre. Joining the previously announced Alex Austin (Macbeth) and Lois Chimimba (Lady Macbeth) are Gabriel Akuwudike (Banquo), Bella Aubin (Malcolm), David Colvin (Lennox), Ammar Haj Ahmad (Macduff), Daniel Hawksford (Duncan), Bianca Stephens (Lady Macduff) and Sophie Stone (Ross).



Macbeth opens on 5 March, with previews from 28 February and runs until 29 March 2025.

Check out the photos below!

