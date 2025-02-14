News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: MACBETH at the Lyric Hammersmith Begins Rehearsals

Macbeth opens on 5 March, with previews from 28 February and runs until 29 March 2025.

By: Feb. 14, 2025
ETT has released new rehearsal photos from Artistic Director Richard Twyman’s version of Macbeth, which is reworked for 2025 for a limited run at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre. Joining the previously announced Alex Austin (Macbeth) and Lois Chimimba (Lady Macbeth) are Gabriel Akuwudike (Banquo), Bella Aubin (Malcolm), David Colvin (Lennox), Ammar Haj Ahmad (Macduff), Daniel Hawksford (Duncan), Bianca Stephens (Lady Macduff) and Sophie Stone (Ross).

Check out the photos below!

Photos: MACBETH at the Lyric Hammersmith Begins Rehearsals Image
Sophie Stone

Photos: MACBETH at the Lyric Hammersmith Begins Rehearsals Image
Lois Chimimba, Bella Aubin

Photos: MACBETH at the Lyric Hammersmith Begins Rehearsals Image
Lois Chimimba, Alex Austin

Photos: MACBETH at the Lyric Hammersmith Begins Rehearsals Image
Gabriel Akuwudike, David Colvin, Ammar Haj Ahmad, Daniel Hawksford, Bella Aubin, Lois Chimimba

Photos: MACBETH at the Lyric Hammersmith Begins Rehearsals Image
Gabriel Akuwudike

Photos: MACBETH at the Lyric Hammersmith Begins Rehearsals Image
David Colvin

Photos: MACBETH at the Lyric Hammersmith Begins Rehearsals Image
Bianca Stephens

Photos: MACBETH at the Lyric Hammersmith Begins Rehearsals Image
Alex Austin, Bianca Stephens

Photos: MACBETH at the Lyric Hammersmith Begins Rehearsals Image
Ammar Haj Ahmad

Photos: MACBETH at the Lyric Hammersmith Begins Rehearsals Image
Alex Austin, Lois Chimimba



