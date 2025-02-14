Photos: MACBETH at the Lyric Hammersmith Begins Rehearsals

Macbeth opens on 5 March, with previews from 28 February and runs until 29 March 2025.
ETT has released new rehearsal photos from Artistic Director Richard Twyman’s version of Macbeth, which is reworked for 2025 for a limited run at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre. Joining the previously announced Alex Austin (Macbeth) and Lois Chimimba (Lady Macbeth) are Gabriel Akuwudike (Banquo), Bella Aubin (Malcolm), David Colvin (Lennox), Ammar Haj Ahmad (Macduff), Daniel Hawksford (Duncan), Bianca Stephens (Lady Macduff) and Sophie Stone (Ross).
Check out the photos below!
Lois Chimimba, Bella Aubin
Gabriel Akuwudike, David Colvin, Ammar Haj Ahmad, Daniel Hawksford, Bella Aubin, Lois Chimimba
Gabriel Akuwudike
David Colvin
Bianca Stephens
Alex Austin, Bianca Stephens
Ammar Haj Ahmad
