Photos: Inside The Women's Prize for Playwriting Ceremony at @sohoplacetheatre

All new photos have been released from The Women's Prize for Playwriting at @sohoplacetheatre which took place on 9th February. Check out the photos below!

Sapling by Georgina Duncan was announced as the winning script as well as Dame Kristin Scott Thomas being awarded the inaugural Leading Light award, a lifetime achievement prize recognising a leading female in the arts industry for their enduring influence, distinguished body of work, and outstanding contribution to culture.

The winner was announced at an awards ceremony held on 9 February 2026 at @sohoplace, in front of an audience of invited guests and leading figures from the UK theatre industry. This year’s Prize received a record-breaking 1,275 submissions which were judged by Director of the National Theatre Indhu Rubasingham (Chair); directors Milli Bhatia and Alice Hamilton; actress Romola Garai; literary agent Mel Kenyon; playwright and screenwriter Morgan Lloyd Malcolm; Artistic Director of Bristol Old Vic Nancy Medina; Literary & Development Associate at Wessex Grove Kat Pierce; the National Theatre’s Director of New Work Nina Steiger; and Guardian Editor-in-Chief Katharine Viner.

Also announced, Kristin Scott Thomas is the winner of WPP’s inaugural Leading Light award, a lifetime achievement prize recognising a leading female in the arts industry for their enduring influence, distinguished body of work, and outstanding contribution to culture. The ceremony also featured a special monologue - written by Abi Morgan with contributions from the longlisted writers - performed by Dame Meera Syal, celebrating the legacy and continuing impact of women shaping British theatre.