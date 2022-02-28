Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE WICKER HUSBAND at the Watermill

Rehearsal photos have been released for the highly anticipated return of critically acclaimed musical THE WICKER HUSBAND.

Joseph Alessi (Moonlight and Magnolias - Nottingham Playhouse and The Lorax - Old Vic and Toronto) will play 'Cobbler', Gemma Sutton (Sweet Charity - The Watermill, The Girl from the North Country - Gielgud and Toronto) will play 'Ugly Girl', Olivier Award winner George Maguire (Sunny Afternoon - West End, 20th Century Boy - touring) as 'Wicker Husband', Angela Caesar (Caroline or Change - Playhouse Theatre, Chichester Festival Theatre and National Theatre, Rags - Park Theatre) as 'Cobbler's Wife', Jonathan Charles (The Butterfly Lion - Barn Theatre Cirencester, War Horse - national tour) as 'Innkeep', Claire-Marie Hall (Operation Mincemeat - Southwark Playhouse, The Colours - Soho Theatre) as 'Innkeep's Wife', Jack Quarton (Amélie - Criterion, Assassins - Watermill) as 'Tailor' and Davina Moon (The Last Temptation of Boris Johnson - Park, Privates on Parade - Noel Coward) as 'Tailor's Wife', Julian Forsyth (Local Hero - Royal Lyceum Edinburgh, Sunset Boulevard - ENO) as 'Old Basket Maker' with Jon Whitten as on-stage band playing the Hammered Dulcimer, Rachel Barnes also as on-stage band, and Pat Moran as onstage Musical Director.

Nisha Anil (Rhia and The Tree of Lights - Quirk Theatre and Dr. Dolittle - Illyria Theatre) and Sebastian Charles (Puppeteer for 'Amal' in The Walk - Good Chance and Handspring Puppet Company) and Puppeteer and cover 'Aslan' in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe - The Bridge) will be the puppeteers of The Wicker Husband, with Tom Norman (War Horse, UK and international and Circus 1903 - Southbank) as Swing.

THE WICKER HUSBAND will play from Friday 11 - Saturday 26 March 2022, with a press night on Tuesday 15 March.