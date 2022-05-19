Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THAT IS NOW WHO I AM at Royal Court Theatre

The production will run from Friday 10 June 2022 to Saturday 16 July 2022 with press night on Thursday 16 June 2022, 7pm.

May. 19, 2022  

Priyanga Burford, Jake Davies and Siena Kelly have been cast in That Is Not Who I Am by Dave Davidson, directed by Royal Court Theatre Associate Director Lucy Morrison. The production will run from Friday 10 June 2022 to Saturday 16 July 2022 with press night on Thursday 16 June 2022, 7pm.

When Ollie has his identity stolen on the internet, it's bad enough. But soon it's not just his online life collapsing - his real life is being stolen too. Who is the person really doing and saying these awful things? And who can Ollie trust to see the real him when the world sees him as a monster? Did the real him ever exist in the first place?

A slippery new thriller in which nothing is as it seems and nobody is who they are.

We are aware that there has been a lot of interest in the playwright. The playwright remains highly security conscious and therefore there will be no further comment.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Jake Davies, Siena Kelly

Siena Kelly

Jake Davies, Siena Kelly

Zachary Wilcox

Jake Davies, Siena Kelly

Lucy Morrison, Priyanga Burford, Jen McTaggart

Priyanga Burford

Priyanga Burford

Priyanga Burford

Priyanga Burford

The Playwright, Jake Davies, Lucy Morrison

Lucy Morrison, Siena Kelly

Lucy Morrison, Siena Kelly

Caro Black Tam, Lucy Morrison, Zachary Wilcox, The Playwright, Jake Davies, Siena Kelly

Siena Kelly

Jake Davies, Siena Kelly, Lucy Morrison

Lucy Morrison





