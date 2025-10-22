Photos: In Rehearsal for THIS LITTLE EARTH At Arcola Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rehearsal photos have been released for This Little Earth, the debut full-length play by Jessica Norman. Presented by 3 hearts canvas and Izzy Carney, the production will open at the Arcola Theatre’s Studio 2 on October 24, following previews from October 22, and will run through November 15.

The play will star Fanta Barrie and Ross O’Donnellan, directed by Imy Wyatt Corner, with set and costume design by Cat Fuller, lighting and projection design by Hugo Dodsworth, sound design by Jamie Lu, and movement direction by Hamza Ali.

Norman’s This Little Earth was longlisted for The Women’s Prize for Playwriting and shortlisted for the Originals Playwriting Award. The play follows two Flat-Earthers who journey to Antarctica in search of the edge of the world.

When Honey’s sister dies, she is left with a deep yearning for the South Pole and endless questions. Christopher believes the truth is out there—but hidden by those in power. In Antarctica, the most inhospitable place on Earth, their unconventional love story becomes a fever dream. As they approach what they believe to be the edge, the play asks whether they will survive discovering what really lies at the ends of the Earth.

Norman describes the piece as “a play for our post-truth age — an unconventional love story and gripping tale of adventure.” She adds, “I’m beyond excited to have Fanta Barrie and Ross O’Donnellan joining the team. They are two bold, brilliant actors whose work I’ve admired from afar, and I can’t wait to see them bring Honey and Christopher to life.”

This Little Earth will feature Fanta Barrie as Honey and Ross O’Donnellan as Christopher.

Barrie’s stage credits include The Ministry of Lesbian Affairs (Kiln Theatre), The Loved Ones (Ireland Tour), I F*****d You In My Space Ship (Soho Theatre), Belly Up (Turbine Theatre), The Lovely Bones (UK Tour), The Amber Trap (Theatre503), and The Cereal Café (The Other Place). Her screen work includes My Lady Jane, Mrs. Sidhu Investigates, and The Entertainer.

O’Donnellan’s credits include The Beacon (Everyman Cork), Luck Just Kissed You Hello (Abbey Theatre), Julius Caesar (Bristol Old Vic), Crave (The Wardrobe Theatre), and Our Town (Circomedia). His film credits include Belfast.

Director Imy Wyatt Corner returns to Arcola Theatre following Duck (winner of the Charlie Hartill Award) and The Last One. A former Arcola Artistic Associate, her work includes the Fringe First Award-winning Beasts (Zoo Playground – Edinburgh Fringe), Passing (Park Theatre), and The Maladies (Kiln Theatre Youth Theatre). She is also a recipient of the 2025/26 Nicole Kidman Bursary from MGCfutures.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

This Little Earth in rehearsal

