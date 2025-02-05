Photos: HANDBAGGED in Rehearsals at Queen's Theatre Hornchurch

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new rehearsal photos have been released for Handbagged at Queen's Theatre Hornchurch as part of National Theatre's Theatre Nation Partnerships. Check out the photos below!

A reimagined revival of Moira Buffini’s comedy Handbagged will tour across England from February to May produced by Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch in partnership with the National Theatre. The England-wide tour is part of the Theatre Nation Partnerships network which is led by the National Theatre and aims to support regional arts organisations in strengthening their relationships with local audiences, communities and schools.

The cast which includes Emma Ernest (Much Ado About Nothing, Shakespeare’s Globe) and Morag Cross (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Palace Theatre) as Margaret Thatcher and Helen Reuben (Cabaret, English Theatre Frankfurt) and Sarah Moyle (BBC’s Doctors) as Queen Elizabeth II are rehearsing at Queen's Theatre Hornchurch ahead of their opening night on Thursday 6th February.

Imagining the conversations between two of history’s most revered female leaders, Handbagged is a fly-on-the-wall look at what might have happened when Queen Elizabeth II and Margaret Thatcher came face-to-face in the privacy of the palace. Directed by Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch’s Alex Thorpe, this fresh interpretation of the play will feature new music composed for the show, a cappella singing, and remixed pop classics of the iconic era. A clever and fiercely funny comedy, Handbagged explores the intense relationship that two female powerhouses formed over a decade, and the legacy they each left behind.

