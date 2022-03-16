Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Wildcard Theatre's TEMPEST at Pleasance London

pixeltracker

The show is running at Pleasance London from 11 March â€“ 3 April.

Mar. 16, 2022 Â 

All new production images have been released for Wildcard Theatre's brand-new production Tempest, running at Pleasance London from 11 March - 3 April.

From the company who brought you the multi-award-winning Electrolyte, this gig-theatre reimagining of the classic tale is as vibrant and dynamic as Shakespeare gets. With new original music by BBC Young Composer of the Year Jasmine Morris, this is The Tempest as you've never seen it before.

The cast of talented actor-musicians includes Loren O'Dair (Dream, RSC; Peter Pan, National Theatre) as Ariel, Tashinga Bepete (The Railway Children Return, Studio Canal; Red Rose, BBC/Netflix) as Ferdinand, Ben Simon (Romeo and Juliet, The Dukes Theatre Company; Dunsinane, RSC) as Sebastian, Ruby Crepin-Glynne (Road, Northern Stage; The Syndicate, BBC) as Miranda, Gigi Zahir (Haus of Cray, Royal Vauxhall Tavern; 5 Guys Chillin', Kings Head/Assembly Roxy) as Trinculo and Antonio, Alexander Bean (Good Morning Britain (Voiceover); Teddy, Southwark Playhouse) as Caliban, Eleanor House (Long Shadows, Birmingham Rep; Doctors, BBC) as Stephano, Rob Meteyard (The Uses of Poetry, Barnstable Fringe) as Gonzalo, and Kate Littlewood (The Last Days of Don Juan, Worlds Apart, RSC) as Prospero.

Photos: First Look at Wildcard Theatre's TEMPEST at Pleasance London
Alexander Bean

Photos: First Look at Wildcard Theatre's TEMPEST at Pleasance London
Alexander Bean

Photos: First Look at Wildcard Theatre's TEMPEST at Pleasance London
Ben Simon and Gigi Zahir

Photos: First Look at Wildcard Theatre's TEMPEST at Pleasance London
Ben Simon

Photos: First Look at Wildcard Theatre's TEMPEST at Pleasance London
Eleanor House and Gigi Zahir

Photos: First Look at Wildcard Theatre's TEMPEST at Pleasance London
Eleanor House

Photos: First Look at Wildcard Theatre's TEMPEST at Pleasance London
Ensemble

Photos: First Look at Wildcard Theatre's TEMPEST at Pleasance London
Gigi Zahir

Photos: First Look at Wildcard Theatre's TEMPEST at Pleasance London
Kate Littlewood

Photos: First Look at Wildcard Theatre's TEMPEST at Pleasance London
Kate Littlewood and Ruby Crepin-Glynne

Photos: First Look at Wildcard Theatre's TEMPEST at Pleasance London
Kate Littlewood and Ruby Crepin-Glynne

Photos: First Look at Wildcard Theatre's TEMPEST at Pleasance London
Kate Littlewood

Photos: First Look at Wildcard Theatre's TEMPEST at Pleasance London
Loren O'Dair

Photos: First Look at Wildcard Theatre's TEMPEST at Pleasance London
Loren O'Dair

Photos: First Look at Wildcard Theatre's TEMPEST at Pleasance London
Loren O'Dair

Photos: First Look at Wildcard Theatre's TEMPEST at Pleasance London
Rob Meteyard

Photos: First Look at Wildcard Theatre's TEMPEST at Pleasance London
Ruby Crepin-Glynne

Photos: First Look at Wildcard Theatre's TEMPEST at Pleasance London
Ruby Crepin-Glynne

Photos: First Look at Wildcard Theatre's TEMPEST at Pleasance London

Photos: First Look at Wildcard Theatre's TEMPEST at Pleasance London
Tashinga Bepete

Photos: First Look at Wildcard Theatre's TEMPEST at Pleasance London
Tashinga Bepete

Photos: First Look at Wildcard Theatre's TEMPEST at Pleasance London
Tashinga Bepete



Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Hadestown Logo Marbled Beanie
Hadestown Logo Marbled Beanie
Jesus Christ Superstar Everything's Alright Dolman
Jesus Christ Superstar Everything's Alright Dolman
Tina Lapel Pin
Tina Lapel Pin

More Hot Stories For You