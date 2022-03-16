Photos: First Look at Wildcard Theatre's TEMPEST at Pleasance London

All new production images have been released for Wildcard Theatre's brand-new production Tempest, running at Pleasance London from 11 March - 3 April.

From the company who brought you the multi-award-winning Electrolyte, this gig-theatre reimagining of the classic tale is as vibrant and dynamic as Shakespeare gets. With new original music by BBC Young Composer of the Year Jasmine Morris, this is The Tempest as you've never seen it before.