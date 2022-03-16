Photos: First Look at Wildcard Theatre's TEMPEST at Pleasance London
The show is running at Pleasance London from 11 March â€“ 3 April.
All new production images have been released for Wildcard Theatre's brand-new production Tempest, running at Pleasance London from 11 March - 3 April.
From the company who brought you the multi-award-winning Electrolyte, this gig-theatre reimagining of the classic tale is as vibrant and dynamic as Shakespeare gets. With new original music by BBC Young Composer of the Year Jasmine Morris, this is The Tempest as you've never seen it before.
The cast of talented actor-musicians includes Loren O'Dair (Dream, RSC; Peter Pan, National Theatre) as Ariel, Tashinga Bepete (The Railway Children Return, Studio Canal; Red Rose, BBC/Netflix) as Ferdinand, Ben Simon (Romeo and Juliet, The Dukes Theatre Company; Dunsinane, RSC) as Sebastian, Ruby Crepin-Glynne (Road, Northern Stage; The Syndicate, BBC) as Miranda, Gigi Zahir (Haus of Cray, Royal Vauxhall Tavern; 5 Guys Chillin', Kings Head/Assembly Roxy) as Trinculo and Antonio, Alexander Bean (Good Morning Britain (Voiceover); Teddy, Southwark Playhouse) as Caliban, Eleanor House (Long Shadows, Birmingham Rep; Doctors, BBC) as Stephano, Rob Meteyard (The Uses of Poetry, Barnstable Fringe) as Gonzalo, and Kate Littlewood (The Last Days of Don Juan, Worlds Apart, RSC) as Prospero.
Ben Simon and Gigi Zahir
Eleanor House and Gigi Zahir
Eleanor House
Ensemble
Gigi Zahir
Kate Littlewood
Kate Littlewood and Ruby Crepin-Glynne
Kate Littlewood and Ruby Crepin-Glynne
Kate Littlewood
Rob Meteyard
Ruby Crepin-Glynne
Ruby Crepin-Glynne
Tashinga Bepete
Tashinga Bepete
Tashinga Bepete