Photos: First Look at THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW, LIVE!

You better watch out, you better not cry, because Jinkx and DeLa are coming back to YOUR town... LIVE!!



Global drag icons and 'RuPaul's Drag Race' stars, BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon are taking the stage once again in a post-apocalypse-mas extravaganza certain to make this yuletide gayer than ever! That's right...



After a year of doom, gloom, and zoom, the Queens of Christmas have risen from the rubble to unearth your favourite holiday tradition with a UK tour of The Return of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, LIVE!

Check out photos below!



The wildly successful, internationally acclaimed Jinkx and DeLa Holiday Show is back with its signature whip-smart comedy, brand new songs, and a few perennial favourites.



BenDeLaCreme said: "After a year in captivity Jinkx and I are bustin' at the seams and rarin' to go! Waiting for Santa is NOTHING compared to the excitement I feel to be back in theatres, sharing the holidays with the chosen family we've collected around the globe!"



Jinkx Monsoon added: "I'm thrilled to be back on tour with my sister DeLa, celebrating the holidays the way I was meant to: boozed up, bawdy, and on display."



For the past three years, Jinkx and DeLa have owned the holiday season with their critically-acclaimed sold-out holiday tours ('To Jesus, Thanks for Everything' in 2018 and 'All I Want for Christmas Is Attention' in 2019). In 2020, BenDeLaCreme produced her first-ever film under BenDeLaCreme Presents with'The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special' (Hulu / PVOD), a 60-minute variety special made for the screen. The special debuted to critical acclaim and solidified itself as a global queer holiday must-watch for years to come.



The Return of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, LIVE! is produced and directed by BenDeLaCreme, co-written and co-created by BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon, and associate produced by Kevin Heard. It is presented by BenDeLaCreme presents in association with Soho Theatre and Tim Whitehead.